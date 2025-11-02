×
The Standard

Dear Gen Z, there's no democracy in police service

By Ted Malanda | Nov. 2, 2025
H.E President William Ruto during the Police Constable pass out parade in Kiganjo,Nyeri County. [Hiram Omondi/PPS]

If founding President Jomo Kenyatta woke up from the dead and heard that John Harun Mwau single-handedly stopped a police recruitment drive as the government merely coiled tail and watched, he would summon certain people to Gatundu and whip them a good one. How?  

With one signature, Mwau, a former inspector of police, put a spanner in the works for hundreds of thousands of young men and women who are dying to become cops. I have heard rumours that some were already armed with fake Form Four certificates, and that others had already stuffed “insurance” in the form of crumbled, Sh50 notes in their underwear or anything to join the Kenya Police Service and flee from poverty.

.

The Standard
