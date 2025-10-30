×
The Standard

From air to sea: How Kenya, the Netherlands plan to keep flowers moving

By Henk Jan Bakker | Oct. 30, 2025
Flowers sold at City Market, Nairobi. February 13, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard].

Recent news reports have indicated that Kenya’s flower exports have dipped — not because of fading demand, but because of a shortage in air freight capacity. The message is clear: It’s time to rethink how we move our blooms. Shifting toward rail and sea transport isn’t just a greener alternative; it’s also more cost-effective. The Netherlands and Kenya are already rolling up their sleeves to build up and develop this “cool logistics” chain — one that keeps products fresh throughout transit.

The flower trade between Kenya and the Netherlands is one of the strongest and most influential partnerships in global horticulture. Kenya ranks among the world’s top flower exporters, particularly of roses, while the Netherlands remains the world’s largest flower importer. Together, the two countries form the beating heart of the international flower market — a bond celebrated earlier this year when King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima visited a flower farm and the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha.

.

.

