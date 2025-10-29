Raila's comrades in struggle yet to tell Kenyans his story fully

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo during Pan-African conference on trade unions in Nairobi, on February 27, 2019. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga was deeply loved. The outpouring of affection, the long convoys to Bondo, the thousands streaming to his home weeks after his passing, all speak of that love. Baba lived in our hearts, and it is from that deep affection that many are still struggling to accept that he is no longer here.

Raila’s death remains as surreal as it is painful. Even more painful is the sense that his farewell left us without closure. For one, it feels as though Baba was buried by strangers. His true tribe, the comrades from the trenches, the believers, and supporters who stood with him throughout his life, were missing. His burial did not feel like that homecoming for the millions whose lives he touched and inspired. Perhaps that is why so many still struggle with this new reality.

Baba spent nine long years in detention, yet the only glimpse into that dark chapter came from his brother recalling a single visit. Where were the people he shared prison walls with? The jailers, including one he later nurtured into politics, the survivors of political detention, where were they? Their presence, their testimonies, would have made his farewell not only richer but deeply meaningful.

Then there were the men and women - his 'tribe' - who walked beside him after his release, fighting alongside him for a better Kenya. The Orengos, the Nyong’os, the Imanyaras and others who shared his ideals. Their reflections on that journey would have offered the nation a more complete portrait of the man who united the country in grief.

Our hearts warmed when Kalonzo Musyoka interrupted his trip abroad to attend the burial, a gesture of a true gentleman and of genuine friendship. Hearing him reflect on the years they shared in pursuit of the presidency, would have been balm for our wounded hearts.

And then there was his most recent and last running mate, Martha Karua. How did they bridge their differences to craft a joint vision for the country? How did Baba, already fragile, lead and endure the rigours of the campaign trail? How did they navigate the tense days after election results were announced? Answers to these, from her, would have helped the country understand the enigma better.

From social media, it was clear that Raila’s influence transcended politics. A clip of a prominent businessman helping Mama Ida into a car with great respect moved many. There were stories of Keroche, of SK Macharia, and others who quietly stood with his family. What did he mean to them? What kind of man inspired such loyalty even in his absence? Their testimonies would have helped the nation grasp the breadth of his humanity.

We can only hope our universities will take this chance to host public lectures and invite those who truly knew him to speak. Perhaps the church can organise a memorial that opens space for honest remembrance. Maybe with time, his family may feel gracious enough to share more of him with the country he gave so much to.

It was right that his wish to be buried within 72 hours was honoured, and noble that the State accorded him a funeral befitting his stature. But as the nation strives to move forward, we must accept that Raila’s story cannot be summed up in a single weekend. His legacy is not in the titles or offices he held, but in the struggle and the stubborn hope of the masses who believed in change for as long as he said it was possible.

His memory should not be written by those who isolated or dehumanised him in life. It belongs to the people he fought with and for, the ones whose dreams he carried. The men and women who bore the pain of that vision must reclaim Baba’s story for themselves and for generations to come.

If there will be a memorial for Baba, may it not be a performance for self-preservation, but a pilgrimage for truth. A moment where stories will be told, tears will freely flow and Kenyans from every generation finally understand what it took for Raila Amolo Odinga to become Baba.

Ms Wekesa is a development communication consultant