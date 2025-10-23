Building green future via sustainable construction, climate-resilient design

The construction business and real estate sector are experiencing a great shift, a move caused by the pressing necessity of sustainability. As the issues of climate change heat up, governments are starting to enforce more stringent environmental policies.

Therefore, sustainable building is no longer an option; it is a requirement. Companies, real estate firms, and innovators in the industry should adopt the concept of green building to stay competitive, minimise carbon footprint, and develop healthier and more energy-efficient buildings.

Sustainable construction not only contributes to the reduction of the environmental impact but also has long-term economic benefits. The advantages of green buildings are numerous, in terms of reduced operating expenses and a higher energy efficiency level, the value of the property, and the comfort of its occupants. The study and application of these practices can put corporate professionals, project managers, and decision-makers at the forefront of the fast-changing industry into a more sustainable solution.

Kenya has not been left behind. As cities expand and more infrastructure projects carried out all over the nation, the debate now lies not on how fast we can build but rather on how green our construction processes are becoming.

As climate change becomes the new reality of emerging trends, the new policy environment in Kenya, starting with the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP 2018-2027) and the National Building Code 2024, is expected to assist in shifting the industry to the sphere of low-carbon and climate-resilient infrastructure development.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is one of the main stakeholders that contributed to making this vision come true; its present-day projects are an example of a progressive attitude to sustainable construction.

The Talanta Stadium is one of the examples of CRBC projects that achieve both the functional and environmental objectives.

The project was originally aimed at energy efficiency, adaptation to the climate and preservation of resources. Passive design has assisted in minimising the consumption of energy through the ideal orientation of buildings, natural ventilation, deep eaves, and reflective roofing, which allow natural cooling.

The structure of the stadium is also designed to include natural airflow systems so that the spectators cannot be upset by the need to use air conditioning, which would create huge carbon emissions in the course of operation.

Renewable energy is another CRBC design philosophy. The solar photovoltaic (PV) systems that will be mounted on the roofs and parking lots of the stadium will produce clean energy that is used to light and charge stations.

The high-performance pumps and smart LED lamps also conserve electricity.

The project combines the use of rainwater harvesting systems, permeable pavements, and infiltration areas to reduce the stormwater runoff and improve the resilience to extreme weather, which meets the rising climate variability in Kenya.

These efforts are directly in tandem with the Kenya Climate Change Roadmap to Buildings and Construction, which is concerned with energy efficiency, the use of renewable energy, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

But challenges still abound. Fragmented standards, ineffective regulations, and poor financing of green practices have delayed the transition to sustainable practices.

Several local governments currently do not have expedited approval systems or financial incentives for sustainable designs. Premium materials and energy-efficient systems are also expensive, and in most cases, they increase project budgets by 20-40 per cent.

To surmount these challenges, CRBC has been long-term oriented with local empowerment. Subcontracting 30 to 40 per cent of construction work to Kenyan companies was done in the case of the Talanta stadium.

These local teams were trained on low-carbon construction techniques, environmental drainage systems, and landscaping.

Outside the project location, CRBC is collaborating with Kenyan universities and other technical institutions to provide them with courses in green building, environmental management, and nature-based design.

These partnerships are contributing towards breeding a generation of localised engineers and constructors who are green economy-ready. The transition towards the green agenda will never work unless all the stakeholders - policymakers and contractors, financiers, and citizens, state sustainability as a collective endeavour.

The writer is a commentator on construction sector issues