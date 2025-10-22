×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila Odinga's fifth star that never stopped shining

By Dina Lilly Kondoa | Oct. 22, 2025
Military officers pay their last respects during the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

Born in 1945, Raila Amolo Odinga’s life and legacy have long been woven with the threads of resilience, reform, and an almost divine sense of symbolism. Across his journey, one number seems to stand out repeatedly, five. From his birth year to his leadership of the famous Pentagon team, his five presidential bids, and even the details surrounding his passing, the number five seems to whisper through the story of Raila’s life, as if marking the rhythm of a destiny fulfilled.

Raila was born in January 1945, a year that signaled the end of the Second World War and the birth of a new global order. In Kenya, the winds of change were already beginning to stir. His father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, would become one of the country’s independence heroes and its first Vice President, instilling in young Raila a deep belief in justice and nationhood. From the start, Raila’s life seemed aligned with moments of transition, born in a year of renewal, destined to spend his life fighting for the rebirth of a nation.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Orange Democratic Movement William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Why Raila, our most criticised politician, was a superman
Why Raila, our most criticised politician, was a superman
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
Shipping & Logistics
By Bernard Sanga
4 hrs ago
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cabinet shake-up looms as Ruto moves to tighten grip on ODM
By Biketi Kikechi 4 hrs ago
Cabinet shake-up looms as Ruto moves to tighten grip on ODM
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
By Bernard Sanga 4 hrs ago
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
How Raila's funeral plans exposed Kenya's security flaws
By Denis Omondi 14 hrs ago
How Raila's funeral plans exposed Kenya's security flaws
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved