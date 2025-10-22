Raila Odinga's fifth star that never stopped shining

Military officers pay their last respects during the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

Born in 1945, Raila Amolo Odinga’s life and legacy have long been woven with the threads of resilience, reform, and an almost divine sense of symbolism. Across his journey, one number seems to stand out repeatedly, five. From his birth year to his leadership of the famous Pentagon team, his five presidential bids, and even the details surrounding his passing, the number five seems to whisper through the story of Raila’s life, as if marking the rhythm of a destiny fulfilled.

Raila was born in January 1945, a year that signaled the end of the Second World War and the birth of a new global order. In Kenya, the winds of change were already beginning to stir. His father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, would become one of the country’s independence heroes and its first Vice President, instilling in young Raila a deep belief in justice and nationhood. From the start, Raila’s life seemed aligned with moments of transition, born in a year of renewal, destined to spend his life fighting for the rebirth of a nation.