KQ went out of its way to ensure swift, dignified return of body

Mourners breach security after the plane ferrying the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga landed at JKIA, Nairobi, on October 16, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The passing of Raila Odinga, fondly known as “Baba,” has stirred profound national mourning in Kenya, and with it, a significant spotlight has fallen on Kenya Airways (KQ) for the dignified repatriation of his remains. While the airline has long handled the transport of deceased individuals with quiet efficiency, this moment marked an unprecedented occasion – returning home a statesman deeply woven into the national consciousness.

Death, though inevitable, often catches people far from home. For Africans, especially, the return of a loved one’s body is not just a logistical matter but a sacred act, essential for cultural and spiritual closure. Many African traditions demand that proper rites be performed in the homeland; without the physical presence of the departed, the mourning process feels incomplete.

KQ has a detailed and compassionate protocol to guide families through this painful process. Once a death occurs abroad, procedures usually begin with the notification of local authorities and the issuance of critical documents: a medical certificate, police No Objection Certificate (NOC) and notification of the nearest Kenyan Embassy or High Commission. These diplomatic missions coordinate with vetted funeral service providers to ensure compliance with legal and logistical requirements. Essential documents for the repatriation include a formal death certificate, embalming certificate, the NOC and a clearance letter from the Kenyan mission abroad.

Because grieving families often feel overwhelmed, every conversation with them is followed by a detailed summary via WhatsApp. This practice helps prevent confusion by keeping all parties informed about important aspects such as casket size and family preferences.

Although not traditionally part of its responsibilities, an airline may also oversee airport procedures to guarantee the dignified handling of remains. In cases where destinations are beyond its direct route, it may collaborate with partner airlines to ensure smooth, uninterrupted transportation. A compassionate package for grieving families may include flight upgrades for close relatives – an act of empathy rather than corporate policy.

The death of Raila in India triggered a swift, State-level response. President William Ruto, acknowledging Raila’s unmatched legacy, announced a state funeral and entrusted KQ with the solemn duty of returning the remains. To honour Raila, KQ chose an aircraft painted in national colours for the task. In yet another highly symbolic gesture, KQ renamed the flight, changing the call sign from KQ 203 to RAO 001, reflecting its national significance.

Upon landing back in Kenya from India, the aircraft was met with a ceremonial water salute – a rare honour – before being directed to the VIP area for a seamless transfer. Raila’s casket, draped in the Kenyan flag, ceremonially and culturally significantly offloaded headfirst, reflected the deep reverence held for him by the nation. Remarkably, the entire repatriation process, typically requiring a minimum of three days, was completed in 24 hours, allowing Odinga’s final wish to be fulfilled; to be buried within three days.

In this collective moment of sorrow, Kenyan institutions have risen to the occasion and collaborated efficiently.

Ms Mbewa is Manager, Cargo Customer Service, Kenya Airways