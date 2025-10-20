×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila was champion of democracy and African statesman

By Duop Chak Wuol | Oct. 20, 2025

President William Ruto and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga pay last respects to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, on October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kenya and indeed Africa have lost one of their most consequential political figures, Raila Amolo Odinga, who passed away on October 15, 2025, in India. Having devoted his life to political struggle and nation-building, Raila emerged as a champion of democracy, a peacemaker, and a statesman whose vision reshaped Kenya’s political landscape and influenced Africa as a whole. From surviving imprisonment  to guiding landmark constitutional reforms, mediating regional conflicts, and promoting dialogue over division, Raila’s life embodied resilience, principle, and a steadfast commitment to justice.

Following a failed coup in 1982, he was imprisoned without trial for six years. Undeterred, he emerged to play a pivotal role in restoring multiparty democracy in 1991—a milestone that reshaped Kenya’s political trajectory. This resilience would define his decades-long pursuit of Kenya’s highest office.

Raila ran for president five times between 1997 and 2022, with each campaign leaving a profound mark on Kenya’s democratic institutions. The disputed 2007 election, which sparked widespread violence, tested the nation’s political maturity. Raila’s willingness to compromise led to the historic 2008 power-sharing agreement and his tenure as Prime Minister. During this period, he championed the 2010 Constitution, enshrining devolution, judicial independence, and strengthened human rights protections—a legacy that remains one of Africa’s most progressive legal frameworks.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Raila’s domestic achievements and steadfast principles soon earned him respect across Africa. He mediated conflicts and championed constitutionalism throughout the continent. His 2024 bid for the African Union Commission underscored his stature as a moral authority, forged through decades of principled struggle. Even in his later years, he remained deeply engaged in peacebuilding. Appointed by President William Ruto as Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, Raila’s mission was to defuse escalating tensions following the house arrest of opposition leader, Dr Riek Machar, in March 2025. He worked tirelessly to foster dialogue and promote a peaceful resolution.

Raila’s legacy was marked by both principle and pragmatism. Though the March 2018 ‘Handshake’ with President Uhuru Kenyatta divided opinion, it ultimately reflected his conviction that dialogue is essential to peace and stability. He also helped institutionalise legal accountability, exemplified by the 2017 Supreme Court ruling nullifying a presidential election—an unprecedented moment in African jurisprudence. Affectionately known as “Baba” by Kenyans, Raila leaves behind a Kenya profoundly transformed—more democratic, inclusive, and accountable. Though his life was not without controversy, it reflected Africa’s timeless struggle to balance principle with pragmatism, and personal ambition with the greater national interest.

Raila Odinga may have left this world, but his spirit will never fade. To Kenyans, he was more than a leader—he was Baba, a father figure whose courage and steadfast commitment to justice gave hope to generations who dared to dream of a freer, fairer nation. To Africa, he was a statesman whose moral authority and tireless mediation reminded the continent that dialogue and principle can triumph over division and strife.

Mr Duop is an analyst, critical writer, and former editor-in-chief of South Sudan News Agency 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Amolo Odinga Raila's Political Struggle 2007 Disputed Election Raila's Handshake’ With Uhuru
.

Latest Stories

I lost my hair and breast, but never my hope: Roseline's cancer victory
I lost my hair and breast, but never my hope: Roseline's cancer victory
Health & Science
By Olivia Odhiambo
49 mins ago
The man who deeply shaped Kenya without ever ruling it
National
By The Conversation
1 hr ago
Unsung Kenya educators taking lessons to the world
Education
By Caroline Chebet
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The man who deeply shaped Kenya without ever ruling it
By The Conversation 1 hr ago
The man who deeply shaped Kenya without ever ruling it
Goodbye Baba: Curtain finally comes down on a national hero
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Goodbye Baba: Curtain finally comes down on a national hero
Humble but firm: Host Engstrom recalls Raila's life in exile in Norway
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Humble but firm: Host Engstrom recalls Raila's life in exile in Norway
How the Odinga family bore the cross of a community and nation
By Caleb Atemi 2 hrs ago
How the Odinga family bore the cross of a community and nation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved