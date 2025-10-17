Kenya has let down its most educated people

Uasu secretary general Constantine Wasonga and lecturers march to the Treasury building in Nairobi, on September 24, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard].

The dignity of the Kenyan teachers at the highest level has been greatly lowered. In the past, lecturers were highly respected and fairly remunerated. You would never imagine them on the streets demanding for their rights. It was the dream of many students to join this elite field of academia. This is no longer the case.

Today, our vuvuzela blowing dons flood the streets with all forms of protests. In one university, the lecturers have even showcased their dancing skills. This might appear funny but it is not.

It is actually sad and it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Why do we allow the best brains in the country to go to waste? We should look deep into the issues that the unions are highlighting.

The process of becoming a lecturer is a rigorous one. If one is lucky, it could take 12 years from undergraduate to the doctoral level. However for many of our dons, it took up to 20 years given the nature of our institutions of higher learning.

The delay is attributed to under staffing, lack of resources and a general belief that the student should be patient and thoroughly prepared. Eventually, few of the enrolled students achieve the postgraduate qualification. The graduations are attended in style with pomp and colour. Finally, there is hope for a better life.

But the reality that awaits fresh graduates is the opposite of their expectations. Several have been swindled by universities that fail to pay their part-time staff. After several years of tarmacking, some of them land full time jobs.

This is a joyful moment for the fresh 'PhD'. Little do they know that part of their new assignment is to entertain the masses during street demonstrations.

Mismanaged institutions

Tales of delayed salaries, mismanaged institutions and mass layoffs add to the lecturers' disillusionment. The working conditions are often unfavourable compared to their hard work.

To make it worse, the society now expects the dons to be very active in community empowerment, especially during fund-raising. After all, they are the cream of the society and teach in university.

In many instances, the students might look down on their lecturers. Some of them come from affluent families or even have higher paying jobs. Learning becomes impossible to achieve in this set up.

The dons deserve a comprehensive health cover, enhanced house allowance, duty free vehicles among other essential perks. This will enable them to focus on research and mentorship, leading to a more developed country.

The current remuneration has lowered the dignity of these educators. It is common to hear comments that degrade education in favour of technology. This appears like a carefully orchestrated plan to discourage higher education. The motive might be financial.

Nations like Singapore invested in education leading to an improved Gross Domestic Product. Time will tell if the terms of Kenyan lecturers will improve. However, it is obvious that they deserve better. They should be taken seriously if we care about the future generations.

Dr Chebet is a literature and linguistics scholar. [email protected]