×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya has let down its most educated people

By June Chebet | Oct. 17, 2025

Uasu secretary general Constantine Wasonga and lecturers march to the Treasury building in Nairobi, on September 24, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard].

The dignity of the Kenyan teachers at the highest level has been greatly lowered. In the past, lecturers were highly respected and fairly remunerated. You would never imagine them on the streets demanding for their rights. It was the dream of many students to join this elite field of academia. This is no longer the case.

Today, our vuvuzela blowing dons flood the streets with all forms of protests. In one university, the lecturers have even showcased their dancing skills. This might appear funny but it is not.

It is actually sad and it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Why do we allow the best brains in the country to go to waste? We should look deep into the issues that the unions are highlighting.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The process of becoming a lecturer is a rigorous one. If one is lucky, it could take 12 years from undergraduate to the doctoral level. However for many of our dons, it took up to 20 years given the nature of our institutions of higher learning.

The delay is attributed to under staffing, lack of resources and a general belief that the student should be patient and thoroughly prepared. Eventually, few of the enrolled students achieve the postgraduate qualification. The graduations are attended in style with pomp and colour. Finally, there is hope for a better life.

But the reality that awaits fresh graduates is the opposite of their expectations. Several have been swindled by universities that fail to pay their part-time staff. After several years of tarmacking, some of them land full time jobs.

This is a joyful moment for the fresh 'PhD'. Little do they know that part of their new assignment is to entertain the masses during street demonstrations.

Mismanaged institutions

Tales of delayed salaries, mismanaged institutions and mass layoffs add to the lecturers' disillusionment. The working conditions are often unfavourable compared to their hard work.

To make it worse, the society now expects the dons to be very active in community empowerment, especially during fund-raising. After all, they are the cream of the society and teach in university.

In many instances, the students might look down on their lecturers. Some of them come from affluent families or even have higher paying jobs. Learning becomes impossible to achieve in this set up.

The dons deserve a comprehensive health cover, enhanced house allowance, duty free vehicles among other essential perks. This will enable them to focus on research and mentorship, leading to a more developed country.

The current remuneration has lowered the dignity of these educators. It is common to hear comments that degrade education in favour of technology. This appears like a carefully orchestrated plan to discourage higher education. The motive might be financial.

Nations like Singapore invested in education leading to an improved Gross Domestic Product. Time will tell if the terms of Kenyan lecturers will improve. However, it is obvious that they deserve better. They should be taken seriously if we care about the future generations.

Dr Chebet is a literature and linguistics scholar. [email protected] 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lecturers Strike Under Staffing Delayed Salaries Lecturers Working Conditions
.

Latest Stories

What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
39 mins ago
Mercurial Agwambo's moves that left friend and foe baffled
National
By Barrack Muluka
39 mins ago
Senators say Raila stood as a symbol of resilience and courage
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Grief, glory, chaos in the people's president's final homecoming
By Jacinta Mutura and David Odongo 39 mins ago
Grief, glory, chaos in the people's president's final homecoming
The valleys and mountains that defined Raila's political career
By Ndungu Gachane 39 mins ago
The valleys and mountains that defined Raila's political career
How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier
By Mercy Kahenda 39 mins ago
How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier
Why Raila's body never made it to Parliament
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 39 mins ago
Why Raila's body never made it to Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved