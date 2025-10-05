×
The Standard

How I regained my life purpose while studying abroad

By Dorcas Mbugua | Oct. 5, 2025
A woman studying in the library. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

At the time, it was a no-brainer for me, I would take up the offer to remain in Australia for 6 months without breaking the law or breaching visa conditions, so I could think about how I wanted my life to unfold.

In those six months, I stayed grounded in my desire to find myself. My identity had been shaken and as a result, my self-esteem gradually eroded. I found no joy in my studies nor my surroundings – I didn’t enjoy even the most basic things like eating – my tastebuds had now become accustomed to lackluster taste of genetically modified foods, and I had accepted that no excess of spice would ever make it taste organic like the food I had taken for granted in Kenya.

.

.

