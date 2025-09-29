It's just a little fuel for police Land Cruiser; ni kitu kidogo tu

CS Kipchumba Murkomen at the launch of flagship report and Action plan by the Eastern and Southern Africa Commission on Drugs. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

When I was young, there was a joke that went something like this: It is a few minutes after mid-day. A policeman suddenly discovers there is no unga (maize flour) in the house. But then, he confidently instructs his wife to start boiling water for cooking ugali. He dresses up in his policeman uniform, puts on his policeman beret, hangs a pair of policeman handcuffs conspicuously on his trousers, and wears his policeman boots.

He rushes to the armoury, picks a G3 Assault Rifle and calmly walks to the nearest public road. The idea is to look like a no-nonsense police officer on duty. And sure, a few minutes later, he comes back with a 2 kg packet of maize meal, 1kg of beef, onions and tomatoes. Simple. Straight-forward. No shots fired. Nobody injured. And the family has a hearty meal...at someone’s expense, of course.