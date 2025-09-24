To boost innovation, Kenya must incentivise research like South Africa

Kabarak University VC Henry Kiplagat (right) and Prof Julius Oyugi, Director of Research at UoN’s Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases, during the launch of the "Enabling Girls in AI and Growing Expertise," on July 31, 2024. [File, Standard]

On September 5, 2025, I was privileged to attend the 2025 Spring Graduation Ceremony for the University of Venda (UNIVEN) as a guest. While the visit was meant to cement collaborations between UNIVEN and Kabarak University, something caught my attention. South Africa has a system of incentivising research by paying scholars and researchers for publishing their work in peer-reviewed journals. They not only pay the researchers, they also pay institutions where the research is conducted.

I have been reflecting, not only on how to leverage Kabarak University’s recognition at UNIVEN as a continental thought leader in higher education, but also on a more pressing question: How can the Kenyan higher education system catch up with South Africa in terms of incentivising research? The incentives in South Africa, launched in 2004 by the Department of Higher Education and Training, the equivalent of Kenya’s Commission for University Education, are embedded within the national funding formula. Under this model, universities receive block grants for peer-reviewed articles and other research outputs.

Kenya has much to learn from this model. When governments and institutions invest deliberately in research infrastructure and support academic entrepreneurship, the results can be both culturally meaningful and economically transformative. If Kenya were to adopt similar incentive systems, ones that recognise and reward scholarly contributions, it could tap into the immense potential within its universities and emerge as a regional hub for research excellence.

At present, many Kenyan institutions face persistent challenges, including constrained funding, limited research productivity, and a lack of formal mechanisms to encourage academic publishing. Global rankings reflect this struggle, with most universities lagging behind their African counterparts in visibility and impact. Addressing these gaps calls for a renewed commitment to valuing knowledge creation as a cornerstone of national progress.

So, the question is, do we value the production of knowledge? If we are committed to turning our universities into spaces that drive innovation and respond to societal needs, then research incentivisation should be a central pillar of national development. That shift in mindset is what will unlock the transformative power of our higher education institutions. This is not merely about financial rewards; it is about creating an ecosystem where research is seen as a vital contributor to development, policy, and community transformation.

South Africa’s targeted investment in research is yielding tangible results. By aligning academic incentives with national development priorities, the country has cultivated a research culture that emphasises both relevance and impact. Scholars are increasingly addressing real-world challenges, producing work that resonates with societal needs. This model has not only elevated university rankings and strengthened ties between academia and industry but also fostered collaboration, rewarding co-authored research across institutions and promoting shared intellectual effort.

Kenya can adapt this model to suit its context. A national research incentive framework could be anchored within the Education ministry and implemented through the CUE. It would require clear guidelines on what constitutes eligible research, a robust peer-review mechanism, and transparent disbursement of funds. Universities would be encouraged to establish internal research offices to support faculty and students in publishing, while also tracking outputs for accountability.

Moreover, such a system would have ripple effects. It would motivate lecturers to pursue meaningful research, encourage postgraduate students to publish, and attract international collaborations. It would also help universities align their research agendas with national priorities.

The recognition that Kabarak University received at UNIVEN is not just ceremonial; it is a call to action. Kabarak University has taken deliberate steps to strengthen our research ecosystem by establishing strategic partnerships for both research and publication funding. In 2025 alone, more than a dozen papers presented at our international research conferences received full financial support, an encouraging testament to what targeted investment can achieve.