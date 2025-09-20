×
The Standard

How vote-buying is now disguised as empowerment handouts

By Patrick Muinde | Sep. 20, 2025
President William Ruto during a meeting with over 10,000 teachers at State House, Nairobi.[PCS]

In a strange twist of fate, Friday’s edition of The Standard pre-empted my opening punchlines for today, to make it the news headline for the day, moments before I released the article to the editor. For those of things spiritual, they would say we were in the spirit.

However, from an analytical world, one would wonder why such a randomised coincidence? Does it speak of something deeper, like say a trend or a general mood across the country? How many more Kenyans out there were independently reflecting on this wave of change sweeping across Africa?

