Democrats-turned-turncoats: Unpacking Raila Odinga and Makau Mutua

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Prof Makau Mutua. [File, Standard]

The Oxford Advanced Dictionary describes a turncoat as “a person who deserts one party or cause in order to join an opposing one”. In plain language, a turncoat is, in fact, a traitor. Simple. Let’s zero in on two notoriously shameless turncoats.

Days ago, at the KICC, Judiciary Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya made some 18 men and women solemnly swear to work very hard at compensating victims of State-enabled lawlessness and murder. The team's lead expert was Makau Mutua, SUNY Distinguished Professor at Buffalo School Law in America.