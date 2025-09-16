Charlie Kirk was inimical to minority interests, but he didn't have to die

Charlie Kirk. [Photo:AFP]

Kirk was against minorities, but he didn't have to die

The heartless killing of Charlie Kirk while doing what he does best was both tragic and ironic, at the same time.

Charlie was a great piece of the landscaping in the loud white supremacist conservative noise. A member of the system’s privileged blue-eyed boys club.

That he died from a gun, the freedom of which he so vehemently advocated is unfortunate. Humanly speaking any blood shed should churn the very depths of the human soul, and that's what Charlie's death has done to those of us who watched him even if in total derision.

Here is a part of a quote by Charlie justifying death in exchange for gun freedom: "I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational."

It was a self-fulfilling prophesy, undoubtedly.

When people resort to violence and bloodshed to quash opposition or any alternative view, then society is rotten and in the precipice of doom.

Charlie Kirk was the epitome of condescendence, self-delusion in everything he believed in and espoused never giving a hoot what other different truth obtained. He was cocky in his arguments and looked down on his opponents even when what he was saying was obviously absurd, divisive and outrageous.

His stand on Critical Race Theory, affirmative action, Israel and Gaza with no shred of mercy, all point to an individual who was privileged, spoilt and mischievous. While he posed as an intellectual debater, he came across as an asset and defender of the white supremacist gatekeepers of the American republican deadwood.

Underprivileged blacks

While on a podcast/live segment, he called reparations “racist, stupid, and condescending to blacks.” Obviously, he pretended to know what's good for others without ever consulting them.

“I don’t believe that we should ever pay monetary damages to people where nothing bad happened to them just because they are related to a group,” he said.

He was ruthless against the underprivileged blacks in their quest for fairness. While hiding behind the security of white privilege, he could fire off staccato outbursts that could send an outlier to jail.

In religious matters, he couldn't brook any meaningful debate or comment on his dye-in-the-wool pseudo-biblical stances on his pet-peeve topics for slavery, colonialism, anti-immigration, reparations, etc.

His meanest position, in my opinion, was regarding the treatment of the people of Gaza by Israel. That the killing of women and children didn't rile the depths of the Christian in him betrays his hypocrisy.

His passing via a bullet, in no way, shape or form assuages the ill feelings he provoked.

"No non-Jewish person my age has a longer or clearer record of support for Israel, sympathy with the Jewish people, or opposition to anti-Semitism than I do," Charlie was quoted in Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

May Charlie Kirk rest in eternal peace.

Mr Maringa is a Professional Technologist and a social commentator