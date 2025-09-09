The political price Dalmas Otieno paid for going against Odinga's

He smiled. It was a shy, sly smile. I looked up at his towering figure as I smiled back. He stretched out his hand and held me by the shoulder. We walked across the car park to some isolated spot under a tree.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in to pay
5 for this article