Why State should not pay families of kin killed by police less than Sh150m each

Family members of the late hawker Boniface Kariuki, who was shot by police during protests in Nairobi, demand justice during a media briefing in Nairobi, on June 21, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The President of the Republic of Kenya is one serious individual. A man full of compassion, unparalleled generosity, of utmost good faith and oozing in patriotism. Recently, he acknowledged that since 2017, Kenyans have suffered greatly while others have died needlessly during public protests at the hands of police. Their only offence? Being alive and in Kenya at that time. I guess after sleepless nights and soul-searching, the President put together a team of eminent persons to identify victims of such suffering, the extent of their suffering, the deadliness of their death and come up with a compensation framework to assuage their personal pain and that of their families, once and for all.