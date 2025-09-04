×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why State should not pay families of kin killed by police less than Sh150m each

By Kutete Matimbai | Sep. 4, 2025

Family members of the late hawker Boniface Kariuki, who was shot by police during protests in Nairobi, demand justice during a media briefing in Nairobi, on June 21, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The President of the Republic of Kenya is one serious individual. A man full of compassion, unparalleled generosity, of utmost good faith and oozing in patriotism. Recently, he acknowledged that since 2017, Kenyans have suffered greatly while others have died needlessly during public protests at the hands of police. Their only offence? Being alive and in Kenya at that time. I guess after sleepless nights and soul-searching, the President put together a team of eminent persons to identify victims of such suffering, the extent of their suffering, the deadliness of their death and come up with a compensation framework to assuage their personal pain and that of their families, once and for all.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Compensation For Protest Victims Victim Protection Act, 2014 Police Brutality
.

Latest Stories

Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Europe
By AFP
34 mins ago
Cryptocurrency scams: a guide
World
By AFP
39 mins ago
Sudan rescuers pull 370 bodies from Darfur landslide
Africa
By AFP
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
By Fwamba NC Fwamba 4 days ago
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 days ago
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved