Why the calibre of our elected leaders should not shock us

George Carlin once said “Ignorant citizens elect ignorant leaders. That is not a bug in democracy, it is the system working as designed.” These words came alive last week, during the impeachment proceedings for Kericho’s governor. Kenyans online had a field day making fun of Kericho MCAs and their inability to communicate and articulate themselves before the Senate. Yet, to be honest, the joke is on us. Not them. We end up with the leaders we deserve. They are but a reflection of who we are, the choices we make and what we value as a people.

Think about Donald Trump. At the time of elections in November last year, his approval rating stood at an impressive 54 per cent. Impressive because he was anything but the ideal candidate. In fact, opinion polls did not quite capture the scope of his popularity because many people were reluctant to openly admit they supported him. He came off as the abrasive candidate, intolerant to those he considered enemies and lied without batting an eyelid on many issues.

Still, he won by a landslide. While most of the world struggled to understand how he was even an option, there he was, the 47th. Less than a year later, his ratings continue to plunge. The same voters who elected him are the very ones expressing shock at his leadership. But there was no deceit. Trump is exactly who he said he was and is doing exactly what he said he would do. The voters simply chose to ignore it or even worse, assumed he was bluffing.

Kenya is no different. Right from Members of the County Assembly, Members of Parliament, Senators, Governors and even the President, we choose our leaders for all the wrong reasons. Only after elections do we ‘suddenly’ realise how terrible our choices were. Like hypnotised zombies, we go to election enthralled by party slogans, theatrics, handouts and stinging insults as we abandon reason in picking who to vote for. The audacity to cry foul when they fail to live to the illusions we created of them is nothing short of legendary.

Elections are not express cleaners where corrupt leaders suddenly emerge spotless soon after being elected. Neither are they master classes in governance where leaders with zero integrity or respect for the rule of law suddenly transform into champions of justice and duty. A candidate who insults opponents as a campaign strategy, will not suddenly become a man or woman of decorum just because we elected them. If they believe a Sh50 handout will earn them your vote, nothing will stop them from taking kickbacks before debating policies. If we vote for clowns, we shouldn’t then turn and complain when they make our lives a circus.

Several by-elections are coming up. Once again, voters will be presented with a variety of candidates to choose from. Outside of the slogans, cliches and noise, we have the chance to get it right this time. If we want MCAs who understand our needs and can present and defend policies to advance them, we can have them. Or we can elect MCAs who only shine when beating up their female colleagues to submission during impeachment motions.

If we want MPs who will oversight the executive and strengthen legislation through informed contributions in the House, we can have them. Or we can have MPs who only show up when the incentives to pass or kill a Bill are too good to resist. We want substance, we must be willing to sift through the chaff and go for the best there is even if it means support them into winning.

Our elections must move away from tribal arithmetic, flashy campaigns and mediocrity. We cannot keep doing politics the same way and expect different results. We get exactly what we order with our votes.

Next time you want to laugh at an elected leader for fumbling on TV, or castigate another for failing the public’s course, do remember: You have no moral authority to if you never took a moment to interrogate their worth for the office they hold in the first place.

Ms Wekesa is a development communication consultant. [email protected]