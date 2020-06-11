×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rotational presidency won’t cure exclusion

By David Kigochi | January 15th 2021 at 13:40:30 GMT +0300

The hint by President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) that he might champion calls for Kikuyus and Kalenjins not to field presidential candidates in 2022 elections since their members have ruled the country since independence raises fundamental issues that need serious interrogation.

Firstly, ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is eyeing the presidency in 2022, has backed the president’s call. The two leaders are also opposed to the hustler-versus-dynasty politics advocated by Deputy President William Ruto.

Those backing them are drawing parallels from Switzerland and Nigeria which have similar political arrangements. In Switzerland for instance, the seven-strong Federal Council is guided by the unwritten principle of collégialité or consensus where members pick one to sit as president for a one-year term.

The council comprises representatives from the main political parties: Two from the Liberal Party, two from the Swiss Social Democratic Party, two from the Swiss People’s Party and one from the Swiss Christian Democratic Party.

Read More

The seven members serve for four years on the council and there have never been an attempt to oust them before their term expires. But for Switzerland, which by 2019 had a population of 8.57 million, rotational presidency is not based on ethnicity but parties.

The presidency does not rotate around the ethnic groups which comprise Swiss (69.5 per cent), German (4.2 per cent), Italian (3.2 per cent), Portuguese (2.6 per cent), French (2 per cent), Kosovo (1.1 per cent) and others (17.3 per cent).

Another parallel being drawn is Nigeria and again like Swiss, the presidency does not rotate around the over 250 ethnic groups but between the North which is Muslim dominated and South which is Christian dominated.

The arrangement, known as zoning, obliges the major parties to alternate the presidency between northern and southern every eight years.

In the arrangement, if the president is from the North, the vice president must come from the South and vice versa.

It was consolidated during Nigeria’s first two democratic transfers of power — in 1999 and 2007 — and alleviated the southern secessionist pressures that had festered under decades of military rule by dictators from the North.

The mechanism has helped keep peace but it is not without challenges. For instance, in 2009 when then President Umaru Yar’Adua, a Muslim from the North, died in office, his southern Christian vice president Goodluck Jonathan succeeded him.

But the move set the stage for an acrimonious split within the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over whether Jonathan ought to have finished Yar’Adua’s term or run to retain the office in the 2011 election.

In the end, Jonathan ran and won in 2011 but not before 800 people were killed in riots in the North after PDP allowed him to contest.

Coming to Kenya, rotating the presidency among the 43 tribes (which includes the latest, Makonde) will mean that if the president goes for two five-year terms, the tribe last on the list will have to wait 420 years for the presidency.

There is also the question on the criteria to be used to determine the tribes that should top list.

Rainbow Coalition

Curiously, the rotational presidency is not captured in the BBI report, a document meant to unify the country.

Furthermore, the Constitution is clear that one can be elected president regardless of their tribe so long as he or she has the ability, vision and plans to transform the country. As Farmers Party, we reiterate that those who have ruled this country are not tribes but individuals.

It is also imperative to note that the country’s closest model to collegia presidency was formation of the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) in 2002 elections but which sadly ended disastrously. Narc came about when the Mwai Kibaki-led National Alliance Party of Kenya allied itself with the Raila-led Liberal Democratic Party.

In the campaigns, they formed the Summit which was to guide decision-making. But the Summit collapsed once Narc assumed power with the ensuing disagreements between members over the constitutional referendum leading to the final breakdown. The collapse of the Summit hatched the seeds that birthed the 2007/08 post-election violence that left scores of Kenyans dead.

It could be dangerous to disqualify presidential contenders on the basis of their tribes.

-Mr Kigochi is Farmers Party leader. [email protected]

Related Topics
2022 Deputy President William Ruto Uhuru Kenyatta
Share this story
Previous article
President Museveni takes early lead in election, preliminary results show
Next article
From citizen Anne Kananu to Deputy Governor in four hours

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi
President Uhuru Kenyatta meets Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi

LATEST STORIES

Roba: Al Shabaab has succeeded in stopping learning in our region
Roba: Al Shabaab has succeeded in stopping learning in our region

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

1 day ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

3 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

7 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

10 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Jael Musumba 36 minutes ago
Cry not as lights dims on 'Bottoms Up' club in Kisumu

Cry not as lights dims on 'Bottoms Up' club in Kisumu

Harold Odhiambo 2 hours ago
Unfriendly fire: When angry cops shoot hungry cops

Unfriendly fire: When angry cops shoot hungry cops

HUDSON GUMBIHI 3 hours ago
Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery

Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery

Mactilda Mbenywe 3 hours ago

More stories

Why Raila should be President in 2022

By Michael Ndonye
Why Raila should be President in 2022

We must pay more attention to youths

By Vivienne Taa
We must pay more attention to youths

Farmaajo's diplomatic goofs hurting Somalia

By Khalid Ali
Farmaajo's diplomatic goofs hurting Somalia

Leaders should start leading by example

By Leonard Khafafa
Leaders should start leading by example

Elect president based on merit, not ethnicity

By Elias Mokua
Elect president based on merit, not ethnicity

Mandera is at risk of being under Shabaab

By Ali Roba
Mandera is at risk of being under Shabaab

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.