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Homa Bay family mourns as Form Four candidate dies of chest pain

By James Omoro | Nov. 4, 2026
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Congestina Achieng, was a Form Four candidate at Alaru Central Secondary School. [James Omoro, Standard]

A sombre mood has gripped Kanyaliech Village in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, after a Form Four student died as she sat the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Congestina Achieng, a student of Alaru Central Secondary School, reportedly complained of severe chest pain after completing the first day's examination papers on Monday evening.

Her pain began on Monday afternoon as she sat the afternoon exam when teachers and invigilators found her in serious discomfort.

The teachers notified her parents before she was taken to a hospital.

Her father, David Ogweno, said he rushed to school and took his daughter to Termary Hospital for medical care.

"I expected my daughter to complete the exams well. But I got a disturbing call that her condition was worsening rapidly," Ogweno said.

According to the father, the deceased was overwhelmed by the pain before she died a few minutes later.

"We took her to the hospital thinking she would be healed, but she passed on," Ogweno said, noting that her death has deprived him of a daughter who aspired to become a lawyer.

"My daughter viewed KCSE exams as an exercise that would enable her to achieve her academic ambition," he said.

Her mother, Pamela Atieno, said her daughter used to survive on painkillers after falling ill, but her health began deteriorating last week.

"The drugs I gave her relieved the chest pain.  But it is sad to learn that the disease has taken away her life," Atieno said.

Alaru Central Secondary School teachers described Achieng as a disciplined and diligent student.

"She was a good girl who could hardly engage in misconduct. She was hard-working," said Isaiah Opere, a teacher.

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Related Topics

Congestina Achieng Congestina Achieng Death Dead Form Four Candidate Alaru Central Secondary School
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