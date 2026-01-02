×
The Standard

Body of county official held in Korea over bill

By Clinton Ambujo | Jan. 2, 2026

Former NHIF Chief Executive Geoffrey Mwangi (right), Dr George Rae (left) and Christian Health Association of Kenya General-Secretary Dr Samuel Rukunya at a past meeting. [File, Standard]

The family of former Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital chief executive George Rae is in a financial dilemma after his body was detained in South Korea over an unpaid hospital bill.

Dr Rae, who until his demise was serving in the county government of Kisumu as an advisor on partnerships and resource mobilisation, collapsed while on an official assignment for the devolved unit.

In an official statement by the Kisumu County government, Dr Rae suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital for quick medical intervention.

According to the family, led by Rae’s youngest sister Deborah Rae, the medic spent 23 days in an intensive care unit at a South Korean hospital before his demise. The hospital bill, according to the family, accumulated to nearly Sh20 million over the period.

By yesterday, the family had settled Sh3.3 million of the bill.

“The family and friends have raised approximately 16 per cent and the outstanding balance stands at Sh16.8 million. Moreover, the hospital has a daily standing morgue charge of approximately Sh51,600 ($400),” Deborah told The Standard in a telephone interview.

“This figure does not include any additional costs such as tickets and housing. Furthermore, the cost of the repatriation remains unknown to me as the hospital requires the full medical bill to be covered before Rae can be taken back home,” she added.

On December 29, 2025, the county government of Kisumu, through a statement released to media houses, announced its commitment to help repatriate the medic’s body back to the country. 

“The county government has made arrangements to facilitate the repatriation of Rae’s body to Kenya. These arrangements also include travel for one accompanying family member,” read the statement read in part.

Deborah, however, dismissed the statement from the county as a mere hearsay, claiming that the county has not made the commitment to the family formally.

“To my knowledge, the family attempted to reach out through multiple pathways.  However, the feedback from officials has been scarce and engagement limited. While condolences have been expressed, substantive financial or logistical support has not yet been confirmed,” she stated.

She expressed her disappointment over the slow response following his brother’s death, terming it a betrayal of a man who devoted his professional life to help the country better its healthcare.

