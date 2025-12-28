×
The Standard

Homa Bay banks on new initiative to reduce sickle cell-related infant mortality

By James Omoro | Dec. 28, 2025
The Project Co-ordinator of Shikuri Project, Letrica Wamalwa, (in white lab coat) was with caregivers of sickle cell patients at Ndhiwa Subcouty hospital [James Omoro, Standard]

The fight against sickle cell has gained impetus after an organisation started an initiative for reducing infant mortalities resulting from the disease in Homa Bay County.

The organisation dubbed The Shikuri Project is undertaking  the programme to enable children with sickle cell to get medication.

The programme is undertaken in Ndhiwa Sub-county.

 It encompasses providing the children with anti-sickle cell drugs at a clinic in Ndhiwa Sub-county Hospital. Caregivers of some of the children get transport reimbursement for taking their children to clinics. The Social Health Authority (SHA) subscriptions are for some caregivers with severe cases.

Other services provided include sensitising caregivers on sickle cell management by community health promoters recruited by the orgnisation.

Parents consider the project valuable in keeping their children alive.

According to Jane Adhiambo, the project is the only hope that has kept her children alive.

Adhiambo says she is jobless, yet her five children are suffering from sickle cell.

“I am jobless too, yet my five children suffer from sickle cell. I don’t know how their lives would have been today without this project.  My family is what it is today because of this project,” Adhiambo said.

Jane Akinyi said the project enabled her to know that her son was suffering from sickle cell after the disease killed her first two children.

“Sickle cell killed the first two children when I didn’t know the cause. This project enabled me to know that my current child was suffering from the disease. He is on medication and his life is good,” Akinyi said.

Silvan Aura said the programme had reduced the burden of purchasing sickle cell drugs for his child.

“I get the drugs free of charge from this organisation. Previously, I used to strain to get money for buying them, and at times, I would lack money. The child is fine and may this organisation continue to support other people,” Aura said.

The Project Co-ordinator of the Shikuri Project, Letrica Wamalwa, said sickle cell is a neglected disease and it causes a high mortality rate among children. She said her organisation’s main objective is to reduce deaths resulting from sickle cell.

“Sickle cell leads to high infant mortality rates. This project is intended to enhance proper management of the disease to reduce infant mortality in Homa Bay County,” Wamalwa said.

She appealed to well-wishers to intervene and support them in managing the disease.

“This disease is a burden to many families, but our resources are too meager to support the entire Ndhiwa Sub-county. We appeal to partners and well-wishers to support us so that we can expand our services to the entire Homa Bay County,” Wamalwa said.

.

