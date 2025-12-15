Another accident in Homa Bay leaves 10 dead

The wreckage of the nissan matatu that was involved in a fatal road crash along Sondu –Oyugis Road in Homa Bay County. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

Another 10 people have been confirmed dead following a head-on collision at Chabera Trading centre along Sondu –Oyugis Road in Homa Bay County.

The 10 were among others who had attended a church wedding in Kakamega and were headed to Nyamira County before the 8pm incident claimed their lives, leaving six others injured.

Area Assistant Chief of Kodumo East Sub-location Dennis Abong’o said the accident occurred when a Nissan matatu they were travelling in collided with a lorry that was travelling from Oyugis towards Katito.

The driver of the matatu was among those who perished on the spot.

According to Abong’o, the accident occurred after the lorry lost control and strayed into the matatu’s lane, making it difficult for the deceased driver to avoid the lorry, leading to the head-on collision.

“It seems both vehicles were moving at high speed. The lorry lost control and hit the Nissan on its lane,” Abong’o said.

The impact of the collision led to the breakage of the matatu’s roof, throwing passengers on the road and leaving others stuck between metals.

“It was a terrible incident. We found six bodies thrown on the ground by the impact of the collision. Others were still stuck in the wrecked vehicle,” Abong’o said.

“We have been informed that they travelled to Kakamega on Saturday for the wedding. They were returning home when the tragedy befell them,” Abong’o said.

Information on the origin of the accident victims was revealed by their church leader, who called one of them. The phone was received by an eyewitness who informed him that the person he was looking for had been involved in the accident.

“The church leader came to the scene and told us that he talked to his members on the phone when they were still at Ahero, Kisumu County. But he was worried that they had taken too long to arrive. This occurred after he called several times but his calls went unanswered,” Abong’o said.

The injured persons were rushed to Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital in Oyugis Town for medication.

Rachuonyo East Sub-County Police Commander Laban Omol said the driver of the lorry disappeared after the accident.

“We are looking for the driver who abandoned the lorry and disappeared,” Omol said.

The bodies were moved to Rachuonyo South Sub-county Hospital Mortuary as the wrecked matatu and the lorry were towed to Othoro Police Station.