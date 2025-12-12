Ruto on spot again over Kuria land and Safaricom privatisation

Preident William Ruto in a happy mood during 62 Jamuhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Dec 12, 2025. [PCS]

United Opposition Principal Dr. Fred Matiang'i has renewed his criticisms against President William Ruto, accusing him of shady land acquisitions with mineral prospects.

Matiang'i made the comments as he also poked holes in the privatisation process of public institutions by the government

He described the sale of the Government stake in Safaricom PLC as a move to fleece Kenyans of their investment through what he termed a well-crafted sale of the Company to shadowy people whom he said should be known to by Kenyans.

Matiang'i asked the President to make public all the details about all the entities listed for the privatisation of public companies, as well as the mining sites in Kuria and Ikolomani in Western Kenya.

"We know what they are doing. They have moved and registered some companies using proxies, and they are coming back as buyers. If they are clean with their dealings, let them publish the full profiles of those companies that have been identified as buyers of the stakes," Matiang'i said.

The Jubilee Deputy Party leader noted that a similar scheme was playing out with the acquisition of mineral-rich land in Western Kenya and Kuria East where he said mining companies that had been identified for the excavation of minerals were not well known.

He was speaking at his Borabu home in Nyansiongo, Nyamira County, where he received delegations of politicians, elders, and leaders from Kuria and Maasai Communities on Thursday and Friday.

"We should be told who the people are who have been given the mining contracts, their registration details, if they pay taxes in the country, and the various owners in their registration details. Why are they hiding those crucial details?" Matiang'i asked.

According to Matiang'i, some top Kenya Kwanza Government leaders were bent on selfishly gaining from public resources.

"The kind of looting we are witnessing in the Government has never been witnessed in the country in its history. It's high time Kenyans trusted alternative leadership that I can offer for permanent solutions to the challenges we are facing," the former CS said.

Also in the meeting were Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, former Kisii Senator Christopher Obure, former KANU stalwart Geoffrey Asanyo, and several other aspirants.

The Kuria Delegation was led by Thomas Nyangi, who is eyeing the Kuria West parliamentary seat alongside other politicians and community leaders.

Wamuchomba, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the need for Kenyans to rise for their rights against economic depression.

"We trusted the wrong set of leaders for the top job of our country. Kenyans should be the ones to call out the bad leadership, and this should happen in the ballot as we push Dr Matiang'i to the State House," Wamuchomba said.

Obure, on his part, asked the leaders from Kuria to preach peace and consolidate the Kuria votes for Dr Matiang'i.

"Most Kenyans saw what Matiang'i did, and the record is what is compelling many people as the ones who have come here to be in solidarity in Matiang'i's founding ambition," Obure said.

Nyangi decried the takeover of the community's mineral-rich land in the Guitembe area of Kuria East.

"Already the land is fenced, and we don't know who has done it. We as members of the community, are not aware of any acquisition of the land which should be regarded as private land until a proper legal procedure is adopted for a government takeover," Nyangi said.