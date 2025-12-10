×
Efforts intensified to rescue women from sexual abuse

By James Omoro | Dec. 10, 2025
Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga (center) was interacting with school girls during Governor’s Mentorship at Ratang’a Girls Secondary School in Ndhiwa Sub-county on March 28, 2025. [File, Standard]

Efforts have been intensified to rescue girls and women abused sexually in a bid to fight gender based violence (GBV) in Homa Bay County.

This follows establishment of a facility to rescue and accommodate GBV victims. The main targets are school girls who are sexually abused and women who suffer GBV in their families.

The facility, dubbed a safe space, has been established in Ndhiwa Town. The safe space has a bed capacity of 52 survivors, four health workers who provide services to those who need medical care, and a TV.

The safe space has been established in partnership between SHOFCO and Homa Bay County Government.

According to the latest Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, gender based violence is a serious issue in Homa Bay County. For instance, teenage pregnancies are 23.2 per cent compared to the national prevalence, which is 14.8 per cent.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Principal Secretary for Gender Anne Wang’ombe, and CEO of SHOFCO Kennedy Odede officially opened the safe house. Ms Wanga said the safe space will restore the dignity of girls and women who are abused in the county.

She said the facility will ensure the safety of GBV survivors  when their cases are being handled through the criminal justice system. “It is not efficient to take legal action against a GBV perpetrator when the victim lives with him in the same environment. This safe space will accord GBV survivors safety, besides making it easier to punish perpetrators of the vice through the criminal justice system,” Wanga said.

The governor said the facility will promote education of girls in the county.

Ms Wang’ombe said time had come for residents to say no to GBV. She called for joint efforts in sensitising residents against the vice. “I urge civil society organisations to augment the government’s efforts in sensitising residents against GBV. Let us all join efforts to fight GBV it,” Wang’ombe.

Dr Odede said his organisation came up with the idea of constructing the facility to shape the lives of future generations. He said the facility will enable punitive legal measures to be taken against sex pests.

“We must ensure men who violate the sexual rights of our girls are punished accordingly. Let us all focus on ensuring our girls get education they deserve,” Dr Odede said.

