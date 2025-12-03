×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Fisherman drowns in Lake Victoria in efforts to save his boat

By James Omoro | Dec. 3, 2025
Some of the boats used in Lake Victoria. (James Omoro, Standard)

A 49-year-old fisherman drowned while wading in Lake Victoria to save his boat that was being swept away by waves in Homa Bay. 

Eyewitnesses said George Odhiambo had docked his boat at the lake shore. But a storm occurred, which cut the rope that was tied to an anchor that held it. 

After losing the anchorage, the boat was carried away by the water waves towards the deeper part of the lake. He followed the boat but got stuck in the water. 

Homa Bay County Beach Management Network Chairman Edward Oremo said Odhiambo could not swim because that point was deep and muddy. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Odhiambo got stuck in the mud, sank and died instantly,” Oremo said. 

He then disappeared before fishermen used fishing nets to remove his body. 

“Our colleagues who were at the scene used a fishing net and retrieved his body some hours later,” Oremo said. 

Meanwhile, his friend managed to swim and got hold of the boat and saved it. 

Suba Central Sub-county Police Commander Caxton Ndunda confirmed the incident. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fisherman Drown Lake Victoria George Odhiambo
.

Latest Stories

Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Sinister use of road guard rails apart from safety
Opinion
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of draft local content law
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
By Mike Kihaki and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 1 hr ago
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved