Fisherman drowns in Lake Victoria in efforts to save his boat

Some of the boats used in Lake Victoria. (James Omoro, Standard)

A 49-year-old fisherman drowned while wading in Lake Victoria to save his boat that was being swept away by waves in Homa Bay.

Eyewitnesses said George Odhiambo had docked his boat at the lake shore. But a storm occurred, which cut the rope that was tied to an anchor that held it.

After losing the anchorage, the boat was carried away by the water waves towards the deeper part of the lake. He followed the boat but got stuck in the water.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Network Chairman Edward Oremo said Odhiambo could not swim because that point was deep and muddy.

“Odhiambo got stuck in the mud, sank and died instantly,” Oremo said.

“Our colleagues who were at the scene used a fishing net and retrieved his body some hours later,” Oremo said.

Meanwhile, his friend managed to swim and got hold of the boat and saved it.

Suba Central Sub-county Police Commander Caxton Ndunda confirmed the incident.