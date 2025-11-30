×
Migori gears up for Piny Luo fest, welcomes thousands of guests

By Anne Atieno | Nov. 30, 2025
The event is designed to celebrate the beauty and allure of the four Luo-Nyanza counties, but also the profound significance of Siaya County in Luo history. [File, Standard]

The business community in Migori County is gearing up for a vibrant period as the county prepares to host the fifth edition of the Piny Luo Festival from December 14 to 16, 2025.

Hoteliers are expecting more than 5,000 guests and are confident the county’s accommodation capacity will meet the demand.

Addressing journalists in Migori town after a meeting with Governor Ochilo Ayacko and his administration on festival preparations, the business community expressed readiness for the celebration of Luo heritage.

Peter Orimbo, Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Migori Chapter, urged hospitality operators to prepare for the influx of visitors.

“Let us ensure we are ready, so guests can fully appreciate our hospitality. This promises to be a remarkable cultural festival and we are prepared,” he said.

Gladys Awuor, a local hotelier, added that hotels would serve traditional foods and host activities along the lake. She encouraged those with products or services to showcase them during the festival. The hoteliers also noted that Governor Ayacko had pledged to work with the national government to strengthen security across the county before and during the event.

Governor Ayacko confirmed that his administration is fully prepared and is coordinating with both the national government and the business community for support and partnership.

“Everyone is welcome to celebrate this important festival. Our business people will also have the opportunity to connect with potential customers and partners,” he said.

Attendees are expected from across Kenya, as well as Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Congo, Central Africa and beyond. Festival activities will begin on December 10, ahead of the main event.

This year’s Piny Luo Festival will be the first held since the passing of its patron, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Highlights will include cultural performances, plenary discussions on culture and commerce and a boat race. The event is expected to be attended by President William Ruto.

.

.

.

