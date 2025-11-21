Luo professionals urge community to back broad-based government

Ramogi Professional Caucus members led by Chairman Joshua Odhiambo Nyamori addressing the media in Nairobi on November 21, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A section of Luo community intellects has urged members of the community to embrace President William Ruto’s broad-based government, arguing that the region stands to gain more from the cooperation.

Speaking on Friday after a meeting in Nairobi, the group dubbed Ramogi Professional Caucus, asked the lakeside community to desist from political confrontation and embrace constructive discourse that would empower them.

The lobby's chair, Joshua Odhiambo Nyamori, said the community "must re-evaluate its traditional political approach as the country heads toward the 2027 General Election."

According to RPC, long-standing patterns of protest politics have historically yielded isolation and diminished the community’s influence even within opposition circles.

"We therefore call on our professionals, the youth, and opinion leaders to help our community change tack and prioritize long-term benefits over short term sentimental politics," he said.

The group emphasised that the moment calls for “pragmatic, strategic, consultative and policy-centered engagement,” adding that tangible progress for the Luo people will come through dialogue and long-term planning rather than short-term emotional responses.

RPC noted what it described as President Ruto’s “magnanimity and respect” toward the Luo leadership and community, citing to recent government appointments involving individuals from the region and major development projects unveiled in the President’s State of the Nation address as signs of renewed inclusivity.

“We appreciate the ambitious projects the President unveiled and we assure him of our support,” stated Nyamori.

While citing infrastructural initiativesaunched by Dr. Ruto across the region like roads, they insisted that the cooperation would enable the community to shape national policy, secure development opportunities, and mentor emerging leaders.

The caucus appealed to professionals, youth, and community opinion leaders to help champion this shift in strategy. It urged them to take advantage of the “window that exists to engage constructively within the Broad-Based Government framework.”

While acknowledging the existing differences in opinions on the broad-based arrangement, the caucus called for respectful expression of views and in ways that protect the community’s gains.

“We choose strategy. We choose engagement. We choose development,” he said.