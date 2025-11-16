Teacher's body found floating in river as police launch investigation

Crime Scene. [File, Standard]

The body of a primary school teacher was found floating on River Oyani in Uriri Sub-County, Migori County. Police are investing an incident.

Uriri Sub-County Police Commander Ali Bashir said the body of Douglas Okita, 36, was found on River Oyani on Saturday evening.

“Police officers proceeded to the scene and retrieved the body,” Bashir said.

The teacher’s body was taken to Migori County Referral Hospital’s morgue.

Bashir said that Okita’s body had bruises on the face.

He said a post-mortem would help reveal the cause of death.

“It will help us establish whether it is drowning or other issues. We cannot ascertain whether the bruises were as a result of corrosion in the river,” Bashir stated.

Okita, who taught at Chief Kawasa Primary School in West-Kanyamkago location, is said to have been seen last alive while leaving Kambogo market heading home.

Bashir advised members of the public to be cautious while crossing streams and rivers.