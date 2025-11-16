×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Teacher's body found floating in river as police launch investigation

By Anne Atieno | Nov. 16, 2025
Crime Scene. [File, Standard]

The body of a primary school teacher was found floating on River Oyani in Uriri Sub-County, Migori County. Police are investing an incident. 

Uriri Sub-County Police Commander Ali Bashir said the body of Douglas Okita, 36, was found on River Oyani on Saturday evening.

“Police officers proceeded to the scene and retrieved the body,” Bashir said.

The teacher’s body was taken to Migori County Referral Hospital’s morgue.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Bashir said that Okita’s body had bruises on the face.

He said a post-mortem would help reveal the cause of death.

“It will help us establish whether it is drowning or other issues. We cannot ascertain whether the bruises were as a result of corrosion in the river,” Bashir stated.

Okita, who taught at Chief Kawasa Primary School in West-Kanyamkago location, is said to have been seen last alive while leaving Kambogo market heading home. 

Bashir advised members of the public to be cautious while crossing streams and rivers. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

River Oyani Teacher Murdered Migori County Referral Hospital Douglas Okita
.

Latest Stories

Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence
Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
5 hrs ago
Urgent steps needed to save our landscapes
Opinion
By Humphrey Kariuki
5 hrs ago
Scholars warn Kenya's energy boom poses hidden threat to birds
Environment & Climate
By Otuma Ongalo
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire
By Harold Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire
How Ruto's internship policy has left JSS teachers in limbo
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
How Ruto's internship policy has left JSS teachers in limbo
Teachers' SHA upgrade clouded by delays, fraud fears and legal risks
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Teachers' SHA upgrade clouded by delays, fraud fears and legal risks
Oburu faces turbulent start as he steps in Raila's huge shoes at ODM helm
By Bernard Sanga 5 hrs ago
Oburu faces turbulent start as he steps in Raila's huge shoes at ODM helm
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved