MCAs dismiss colleague's bid to oust Migori deputy governor

Migori County Assembly.[FILE]

Migori County Assembly Members (MCAs) have distanced themselves from an MCA's push to have Migori Deputy Governor Gimunta Mahiri impeached.

They have since dismissed the MCA's allegations and termed them as clan politics and a witch-hunt.

The MCAs have challenged Tagare Ward MCA Moses Magwe to table a motion of impeachment in the assembly instead of talking about it at funerals and political forums.

The Majority Leader in the county assembly, Ken Ouma, said the reasons the MCA, who is pushing for the impeachment of the deputy governor, is giving are not justified.

“The reasons he is giving are not justified. It is a clan issue. His is subjective victimization. You just don't say you want to impeach just because you think people are there to impeach,” Mr. Ouma said.

The Majority Leader stated that the MCA needed to follow due process rather than reducing the deputy governor to a Kuria leader.

Ouma warned that rushing into an impeachment process without concrete evidence would erode public confidence in the Assembly’s integrity and constitutional mandate.

He dismissed Magwe’s push to have the deputy governor impeached as “opportunistic political showmanship” aimed at gaining attention ahead of future elections.

Kachieng' Ward MCA Brian Osodo said impeachment was a county assembly process and not a public gathering, baraza, or a funeral process, which MCA Magwe had turned it into.

“We have been seeing him walking around saying it in funerals and public gatherings that he meets here and there. Those people are not allowed to impeach the deputy governor. It is us, the MCAs, that are constitutionally mandated to carry out such a process. He should be free to bring it to the assembly,” Mr. Osodo stated.

He said that the MCA was yet to table an impeachment motion against Mahiri despite months of talking about it in public gatherings.

Osodo asked the Tagare Ward MCA to act responsibly, noting that every legislator had a right to raise concerns but should do so within the bounds of law and institutional integrity.

Kaler Ward MCA Thomas Akungo also echoed the sentiments, saying that once the motion is tabled, they will assess its merits and debate it objectively.

In October this year, Magwe claimed to have gathered enough signatures to table an impeachment motion against the deputy governor.

He held that the deputy governor's impeachment motion was on course.

Magwe claimed the motion and supporting documents have already been listed by the House Business Committee and dismissed claims that the move was politically motivated.

He accused Mahiri of presiding over rampant corruption in his office.

Magwe further accused the deputy governor of bias in employment and development, saying he only channels projects to his home ward. Magwe also alleged that Mahiri was illegally serving as a secretary in the county government.