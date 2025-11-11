Motorcycle rider stabbed to death in leadership wrangles

Boda-boda riders in Migori County stage a two-day protest over unfair taxation, bad roads. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Police in Migori County have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man to death over boda-boda leadership wrangles.

Rongo Sub-County Police Commander Salim Fundi said two factions of boda-bodas who were preparing to hold their elections had a disagreement that resulted in the stabbing of four of them.

Fundi said two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the other two, who sustained severe injuries, were referred to Migori County Referral Hospital.

However, one of the two referred to Migori County Referral Hospital was stabbed in the neck, and he succumbed to the injuries.

“DCI have taken over the matter, and investigations are ongoing,” Mr Fundi said.

Fundi stated that the prime suspect who stabbed the man to death had already been identified and a manhunt launched against him.

He revealed that the boda-boda election that was to be conducted was already halted.

“The election is not there. We told them to put the elections on hold until KCSE examinations are over,” Fundi stated.

He asked boda-boda riders to maintain peace.

The clergy in Rongo have also come out to condemn the boda-boda clashes, saying that action needed to be taken against the persons involved.

Bishop Daniel Otieno from Brethren Assembly Fellowship Kenya Church in Rongo maintained that no one is allowed to take another person's life.

“Boda-bodas have been fighting over leadership matters. The one who did this needs to be arrested for the family of the one who died to get justice. Such a thing should not repeat itself,” Bishop Otieno said.

Pastor Tom Nyerere from Deliverance Church in Rongo highlighted that people needed not to fight each other during elections.

“People need to respect and love each other,” he stated.

He asked the authorities to take action and arrest those involved.