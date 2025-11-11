×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Motorcycle rider stabbed to death in leadership wrangles

By Anne Atieno | Nov. 11, 2025
Boda-boda riders in Migori County stage a two-day protest over unfair taxation, bad roads. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Police in Migori County have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man to death over boda-boda leadership wrangles.

Rongo Sub-County Police Commander Salim Fundi said two factions of boda-bodas who were preparing to hold their elections had a disagreement that resulted in the stabbing of four of them.

Fundi said two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the other two, who sustained severe injuries, were referred to Migori County Referral Hospital.

However, one of the two referred to Migori County Referral Hospital was stabbed in the neck, and he succumbed to the injuries.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“DCI have taken over the matter, and investigations are ongoing,” Mr Fundi said.

Fundi stated that the prime suspect who stabbed the man to death had already been identified and a manhunt launched against him.

He revealed that the boda-boda election that was to be conducted was already halted.

“The election is not there. We told them to put the elections on hold until KCSE examinations are over,” Fundi stated.

He asked boda-boda riders to maintain peace.

The clergy in Rongo have also come out to condemn the boda-boda clashes, saying that action needed to be taken against the persons involved.

Bishop Daniel Otieno from Brethren Assembly Fellowship Kenya Church in Rongo maintained that no one is allowed to take another person's life.

“Boda-bodas have been fighting over leadership matters. The one who did this needs to be arrested for the family of the one who died to get justice. Such a thing should not repeat itself,” Bishop Otieno said.

Pastor Tom Nyerere from Deliverance Church in Rongo highlighted that people needed not to fight each other during elections.

“People need to respect and love each other,” he stated.

He asked the authorities to take action and arrest those involved.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Boda Boda Rider Stabbed to Death Leadership Wrangles Migori County
.

Latest Stories

The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
Using technology to cut fuel costs for company fleet
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
2 hrs ago
Fast food chains feel the heat as Kenyans shun eating out
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
By David Odongo and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved