The Standard

Maraga: I will stop corruption and looting of public resources

By James Omoro | Nov. 9, 2025
United Green Movement (UGM) presidential aspirant David Maraga among other leaders during a prayer service at Homa Bay Catholic Cathedral Church. (James Omoro, Standard)

The United Green Movement (UGM) presidential aspirant David Maraga has said he will stop corruption and looting of public resources in Kenya if he is elected in 2027.

Maraga expressed concerns that corruption and looting are denying Kenyans essential services they should get from the government.

Speaking during a prayer service at Homa Bay Catholic Cathedral Church in Homa Bay Town, Maraga said corruption is an enemy of economic growth in Kenya.

Maraga, who was accompanied by UGM party leader Agustino Neto, complained that many Kenyans are undergoing various tribulations due to looting of public resources.

Such problems include the inability to get proper healthcare in public health facilities and students’ inability to acquire education, among other essential services Kenyans require from the government.

He blamed leaders entrusted with the management of public resources for selfishness, which impedes service delivery to the people.

“The level of corruption is alarming in our country. Leaders with responsibility to manage public resources have resorted to looting. These have made Kenyans unable to get the required services in public health facilities, and our children too can’t acquire the education they need,” Maraga said.

He also decried the level of injustice meted out on Kenyans who demand the rights bestowed on them by the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

The former Chief Justice said he must admonish and end corruption and injustice affecting the innocent citizens of Kenya if elected.

He argued that being quiet about the problems can portray him as part of their perpetrators.

“I quote a Christian writer that many people today live in a society where corruption, injustice and exploitation are deeply rooted, where powerful leaders use their authorities to oppress and enforce wickedness. The temptation in such a station is to remain silent because you don’t want confrontation with people. Silence in the face of evil means you are part of the evil,” Maraga said.

To avoid the silence, Maraga is vying for the presidency to rescue Kenyans.

He said this will enable him to take control of the country and curb the crimes.

“I appeal to the people of Kenya to elect me their president in 2027. I assure them that I will stop corruption and looting of public resources because I am not a thief,” Maraga said.

He added that he will introduce proper management of public resources to ensure citizens benefit from their taxes.

The former Chief Justice assured Kenyans that he will not steal their resources.

“I am 74 years old today, but I have never taken a bribe since my childhood. It is in the same spirit that I will undertake proper planning of public resources to transform the lives of Kenyans,” Maraga said.

Neto urged Kenyans to support Maraga based on his past record during his tenure as the chief justice of Kenya.

“Maraga is trusted with public resources, and he can change lives in this country. I urge citizens to support him,” Neto said.

He urged Nyanza residents to register for UGM membership in large numbers.

“UGM is the party that will give us the best leadership. Let the people of this region register in large numbers as UGM members,” Neto said.

.

.

