Leaders criticise elders over county headquarters relocation

By James Omoro | Nov. 3, 2025
Former MCAs Isaac Ouso Nyandege (Homa Bay West), Isaac Omollo (Homa Bay East) and other leaders address journalists in Homa Bay Town. (James Omoro, Standard)

Some leaders in Homa Bay Town constituency have differed with elders who criticised construction the new county government headquarters.

Former MCAs Isaac Omollo (Homa Bay East), Isaac Ouso Nyandege (Homa Bay West) and ODM local official George Okumu have differed with the elders who operate under their umbrella body dubbed Nyada Ralek.

They accused the elders of holding a meeting at Tom Mboya University to cricise the relocation of the county headquarters from Homa Bay Town to Arujo area in the outskirts of the town.

Addressing journalists in Homa Bay town, Omollo said the views did not reflect the opinions of Homa Bay Town constituency people.

He expressed concern the elders portrayed Homa Bay Town as a constituency that belongs to a clan, arguing that constituency is cosmopolitan and should not be perceived to be under ownership of a particular group.

"The views of the elders do not reflect opinions of all the people of this constituency. This constituency is cosmopolitan and is made of people from different clans and ethnic groups," Omollo said.

Nyandege described the meeting as discriminatory and meant to polarise residents. “I want to call on our people to embrace unity. Let us avoid remarks which may divide the people of this constituency,” he said.

He claimed most members of Nyada Ralek did not attend the elders’ meeting. 

"We are unhappy with the meeting because it was not held in good faith. I appeal to our leaders to be consultative and avoid underrating the leadership of this constituency,” Nyandege said.

The three promised to continue working with the current elected leaders in the consistency and the county government of Homa Bay with Nyandege urging residents to focus on how they can acquire development from the county government and the constituency leadership.

"Development programmes like roads and others are going on in this constituency. Let us be united for the purpose of getting development,” he said.

Related Topics

Homa Bay County Homa Bay Leaders Isaac Omollo Nyada Ralek Elders
