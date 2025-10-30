×
Shock as contractor dies by suicide after visiting KRA offices in Kisumu

By Clinton Ambujo | Oct. 30, 2025

The Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Grief has engulfed Kisumu after a well-known contractor died by suicide moments after visiting the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices, over an alleged tax dispute.

Hannington Juma reportedly fell to his death from the second floor of the Lake Basin Mall, which houses the KRA offices.

According to Kisumu Central Sub-County Police Commander Bakari Mwanauli, Juma parked his vehicle at the mall, handed his car keys to a security guard, and instructed that they be given to his son.

Moments later, he went to the second floor and jumped to his death.

"We received information from one of the guards at the mall who told us that the man left his car at the parking area of the mall, then proceeded to hand his car key to a guard," Bakari stated.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a probe into the incident and processed the scene.

Relatives said Juma, a director at a local construction company, had visited the KRA offices to obtain a Tax Compliance Certificate but was unsuccessful.

In a statement, KRA confirmed the incident, describing it as “regrettable.”

"We wish to confirm that an unfortunate incident occurred today, at the KRA offices located at the Lake Basin mall, in which a middle-aged aged jumped from the second floor of the building, sustaining serious injuries and succumbed," the statement read in part.

"KRA deeply regrets this incident and conveys heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," KRA added.

The statement, however, drew criticism from some residents after KRA concluded by urging the public to report suspicious activities through its whistleblower channels.

.

