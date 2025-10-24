Police investigate incident where an M-Pesa super-agent was shot dead by armed gang

21 years old man Known as Fredrick Otieno found killed this morning with unknown people and dumped next to his grandfather home. police vehicle at the Sean to collect the body. [Caleb King’wara, Standard]

Police in Migori County have launched their investigations into an incident where a 48-year-old M-Pesa super-agent was shot dead moments after depositing 0.5 million shillings for a customer.

According to police reports, the woman was attacked by an armed gang shortly after closing her shop on the night of October 23.

Suna East Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Boit said that they were following crucial leads that would aid in the arrest of the suspects.

"We have launched our investigations into the matter," Mr. Boit said.

Boit said this was the third attempt where the woman was being attacked.

According to police reports, the first attempt happened at the official place of residence in Ombo area, where Sh700,000 was stolen from them at gunpoint three years ago, thus forcing her family to rent a house at Salah area for fear of their safety.

The second attempt was at Kimaiga area two years ago, where Sh60,000 was stolen from her.

Boit said the woman had just closed her shop at around 7:50 pm on Thursday night and boarded a motorcycle home together with her daughter.

It was after they alighted from the motorcycle that the woman was shot three times by two armed and masked men.

The men are suspected of having laid an ambush for the woman who was just 50 meters from their home.

She was shot in the leg, hand, and chin.

Boit said no money was stolen from the woman, save for an M-Pesa agent phone.

The woman died moments after being rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital for emergency care.

“We are doing our best to get to the root of what transpired,” Boit stated.

Police have since enhanced surveillance in Migori town and its environs to prevent such incidents from happening in the near future.

Her body is being preserved at Migori County Referral Hospital, awaiting autopsy.