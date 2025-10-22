Nyanza residents honour Raila by planting kang'o tree

The Secretary of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) Abdul Masud was planting kang’o tree near the fence of Agoro Sare High School in Oyugis Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

Nyanza residents who did not attend the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga performed various activities in his memory to mark his last day on earth.

From planting trees, cleaning streets, to holding vigils, sadness hovered around the region as they bade their last farewell to the legend who was instrumental in the country's progress.

In Oyugis Town, Homa Bay County, the Secretary of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), Abdul Masud, led residents in planting trees and the distribution of tree seedlings.

Masud planted a tree variety known in Dholuo as Kang’o. Raila’s father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, derived the name name his home, Kang’o ka Jamaramogi, from the tree.

Kang’o is an indigenous hardwood. The tree was used by the Luo community for constructing traditional granaries and cattle sheds.

Masud planted the kang’o tree adjacent to the fence of Agoro Sare High School in Oyugis Town on Sunday.

Masud said the tree symbolised the late Oginga Odinga’s homestead, where Raila grew up.

“I have decided to plant kang’o because it symbolises the homestead where Raila grew up. It is the same place where he is being buried today,” Masud said.

He said the tree also symbolized the persistence Raila demonstrated in fighting for democratic space in Kenya.

“Kang’o produces a hardwood used for building long-term structures. It symbolizes the persistence Raila showed in fighting for reforms in this county,” Masud said.

He called on residents to mourn Raila peacefully.

The clergyman argued that there is nothing good Kenyans can achieve without peace.

“Peace is a very important aspect of life. Let my fellow citizens know that we cannot achieve the desired economic growth if we don’t maintain peace. I call on everyone to have a superlative demonstration of peace,” Masud said.

He urged residents to plant trees in honour of Raila.

At Oyugis market, traders kept eulogising Raila with songs that praised him. They sang as they blew whistles in the market.

“Jopiny be dwari, Jopiny be dwari, Raila come home, Raila come home, Raila come home. Jowi jowi jowi!,” the traders sang.

In Kisumu, residents thronged Kondele to watch Raila's burial ceremony in a giant screen that had been mounted. A number of them committed to pursue his ideals of unity and peace, describing him as the anchor that helped restore peace in the country.

Several entertainment joints and hotels were also crowded as mourners who could not make the long journer to Bondo sought an alternative to view the proceedings.