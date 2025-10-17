Baptist church urges ODM leaders to shun wrangles after Raila's death

Military personnels moving the body of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his State funeral service at Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi on October 17th 2025. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

The Baptist Church in Kenya has appealed to ODM leaders to avoid leadership wrangles following the death of the party leader Raila Odinga.

The President of the Baptist Churches in the country Rev Benard Obuya has said Raila’s death should not cause any tension in the country.

Speaking during a meeting at Riwo Baptist Church at Kokwanyo Village, Kabondo Kasipul Constituency in Homa Bay County, Rev Obuya said squabbles usually occur when a leader of a political party with large following occurs.

Rev Obuya who was accompanied by various clergymen told the leaders of the Orange party to demonstrate peace among them.

“We have seen in previous occasions that wrangles usually occur in large political parties when a party leader dies. We appeal to ODM leaders to be calm and shun any form of wrangles as a result of the vacuum left by the late Odinga,” Rev Obuya said.

The clergyman described Raila’s death as a setback to the peaceful co-existence in the country.

He said Odinga was a statesman who used his powers to intervene whenever Kenya was in political impasse.

“Odinga was the like a resin or glue that held citizens of this country together. His demise is a serious setback not only to his family, the people of Nyanza but Kenya as a whole,” Rev Obuya said.

He urged Kenyans to demonstrated peace during this time of mourning.

“I am appealing to both leaders and citizens of this country that this is not the right time to time make any derogatory statements against anyone. Let us mourn Raila peacefully,” the President added.

He said Odinga sacrificed his life to fight for democracy in the country.

“Odinga is a leader who dedicated his life to serve this country. Let us not make any utterances which may divide the people,” Rev Obuya said.

The Baptist Church’s National Mission Director Peter Odago told Nyanza residents to avoid any tension when Odinga’s body arrives in the region on Saturday.

“We appeal to the people of Nyanza region to receive Odinga’s body in a manner that does not cause interference.” Odago said.

The Church’s Moderator in Nyanza Region Alex Matubache called for unity of the people Kenya during the mourning period.

“My appeal is that let us shun anything that can divide us as a people and as a country,” Matubache said.

On Thursday, there was calm in Homa Bay as residents kept following how Raila’s body was being viewed in Nairobi via their television screens.