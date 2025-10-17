×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

From Kisumu, Eldoret to Coast, nation honours man who 'spoke for oppressed'

By Standard Team | Oct. 17, 2025

Luo Council of Elders Uasin Gishu Chapter and ODM members led by their Chairman Charles Ong'iyo (centre) address the media on the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Eldoret on October 15, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard] 

The country woke up with a sense of pent-up anxiety. Forlorn figures started gathering in public spaces and hotels early in the morning, as teary eyes and hearts followed the return of Raila Odinga's remains to the country.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Governor Anyang' Nyong'o Raila's body At JKIA Jomo Kenyatta Stadium
.

Latest Stories

Baba has left a deep hole that will remain unfilled for decades
Baba has left a deep hole that will remain unfilled for decades
Opinion
By Kamotho Waiganjo
53 mins ago
CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
Politics
By Ted Malanda
53 mins ago
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
National
By Okumu Modachi
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
By Ted Malanda 53 mins ago
CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
Tears, tributes as Raila's journey ends at Nyayo
By Irene Githinji 53 mins ago
Tears, tributes as Raila's journey ends at Nyayo
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
By Okumu Modachi 53 mins ago
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
From Saitoti to Kindiki: Raila's quiet eclipse of Kenya's deputies
By Biketi Kikechi 53 mins ago
From Saitoti to Kindiki: Raila's quiet eclipse of Kenya's deputies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved