Shock and grief in Raila's hometown of Bondo following his demise

Supporters chant at JKIA on Thursday morning as they wait to receive the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Shock and grief engulfed Bondo and the wider Siaya County on Wednesday following the death of former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Amolo Odinga, who passed away in India.

News of Mr Odinga’s death sent waves of disbelief across his home region, with hundreds of mourners streaming to his Opoda Farm residence in Sakwa, Bondo sub-county, to pay their respects to a man many regarded as the father of Kenya’s democracy.

Wailing filled the air as men, women and children gathered inside the homestead, some clutching twigs, while others sang dirges in Luo, calling out “Baba”, the affectionate name by which Mr Odinga was widely known.

Shops and businesses in Bondo town closed as residents poured into the streets, chanting and weeping. Boda boda riders formed long processions, waving twigs and blowing horns in mourning.

“We have lost our father, our voice and our defender,” said Monica Omollo, a trader who broke down in tears outside the Bondo market.

Mr Odinga, 80, died early Wednesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kochi, India, after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to family sources.

"Raila’s name is written in the heart of every Kenyan who ever dreamed of justice and equality. His voice will never be forgotten," Michael Okoth, a resident of Bondo.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda joined Kenyans in mourning the death of Mr Odinga.

Addressing the media yesterday, Ochanda described Mr Odinga as a visionary leader whose lifelong struggle for democracy and justice transformed Kenya’s political landscape.

He said the people of Bondo and the entire Luo nation have lost a father figure and a symbol of unity who devoted his life to defending the rights of the oppressed.

"Raila’s passing has left an irreplaceable void and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations," said Ochanda.

He urged residents to honour Mr Odinga's memory by remaining united and upholding the ideals of peace, democracy and service to humanity that he championed.

Following the news of his death, the ongoing Siaya Trade and Investment Conference (SITICO), which kicked off today, was halted.

President William Ruto was expected in the county tomorrow to officially open the conference, while Mr Odinga was scheduled to close it on Friday.

Yesterday, Siaya Governor James Orengo announced the suspension of all official functions following the passing of the ODM party leader, describing the moment as one of profound loss and national grief.

He said the circumstances necessitate a review of ongoing programmes, including the Siaya International Trade and Investment Conference (SITICO 2025).

The circumstances dictate a review of the ongoing programme of the Siaya International Trade and Investment Conference. As such, all plenary sessions and side events are postponed to a later date, as we join the family and the nation in mourning our departed leader. We highly regret any inconvenience caused, said Orengo.

President William Ruto has declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the late Odinga, directing that the national flag fly at half-mast across the country and in Kenyan missions abroad.

Governor Orengo paid an emotional tribute, calling the late Odinga a statesman whose legacy transcends politics.

Words fail me to express the shock, deep sorrow and immeasurable grief at the news of the untimely passing of my brother, my friend, my party leader, a statesman and a towering figure of Kenya's second liberation, and the driving force behind the realisation of the 2010 Constitution, said Orengo.

He added, Kenya has lost not just a politician but a revolutionary , a visionary and singular force whose shadow stretched across the most consequential five decades of our history. For the people of Siaya, the entire Luo Nyanza region, and the nation as a whole, we have lost our patriarch the symbol of resilience and a relentless champion of our political and economic rights.

Further communication on the rescheduled dates for SITICO 2025 and other official engagements will be issued in due course.

Mr Odinga, who served as Kenya’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013, was a towering figure in the country’s political landscape for over four decades. He played a pivotal role in the push for multiparty democracy and constitutional reforms, leaving a lasting mark on Kenya’s governance and reform journey.