Police probe shooting of businessman followed by motorcycle gunmen in Migori

Police in Migori County are investigating an incident where a trader was shot in Migori town while heading home.

Suna East Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Boit, who confirmed the incident, said they were doing everything possible to unravel the motive behind the shooting.

"We have launched our investigations, and we are in the process of collecting evidence," Mr. Boit said.

Police reports indicate that the businessman was on a motorcycle heading to his residential home at 8pm when the gunmen shot him in the back.

Boit highlighted that the victim, who had reported the matter, had noticed another motorcycle following him from behind, but did not pay much attention to it, thinking that they were going about their business.

The Suna East police boss highlighted that when the victim had reached about 200 meters from his residence, he heard a conversation from the men on the other motorcycle, saying, 'today we have found him'.

"He reported to us that he never knew what it meant until he heard gunshots from behind," Boit stated.

The victim, who is said to have lost balance, fell from the motorcycle he was on after being shot in the back, just close to the spinal cord.

By this time, the gunmen had already sped off and disappeared in an unknown direction.

The rider carrying the businessman also sped off.

Boit said nothing was stolen from the victim.

The victim had already been rushed to Lifecare hospital by a Good Samaritan before police arrived at the scene.

He was later transferred to Bosongo Hospital in Kisii for specialised treatment.

"He is admitted in a fair condition. Police have swung into action and revisited the scene to collect exhibit and do further analysis to aid in investigations," Boit stated.

He said they were trying all they could do to collect information that could lead to the arrest of suspects.

Boit highlighted that they had intensified police patrols and also asked members of the public to give voluntary information that could aid in investigations.

"This information will be treated with a lot of confidentiality," he remarked.