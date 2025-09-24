Mother douses son in paraffin, sets him on fire over missing Sh150

Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the death of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly burnt by his mother over missing Sh150.

Brian Ochieng who sustained severe burn injuries, died while undergoing treatment at Kombewa Sub-County Hospital in Seme.

Seme Sub-County Police Commandant Jacob Chelimo, said Ochieng suffered 90 per cent burns on his body.

The incident was reported by the minor's father, who has been identified in the police reports as John Okong'o Owuor.

Police said the mother allegedly doused his son in paraffin before setting him on fire.

Okong'o reported the matter to police after Ochieng succumbed to the burn injuries in hospital.

"The deceased had been rushed to the hospital by neighbors who had rescued him while burning and managed to put out the fire," Chelimo stated.

Police recovered the minor’s partially burnt clothes at their home in Nyamgun village.

"A partially burnt blue shirt with white graffiti that had been worn by the victim was recovered at the scene," Chelimo stated.

The body was removed to the hospital’s mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.

Ochieng’s mother has been detained by the police at Kombewa Police Station.