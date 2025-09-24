×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mother douses son in paraffin, sets him on fire over missing Sh150

By Clinton Ambujo | Sep. 24, 2025

Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the death of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly burnt by his mother over missing Sh150.

Brian Ochieng who sustained severe burn injuries, died while undergoing treatment at Kombewa Sub-County Hospital in Seme. 

Seme Sub-County Police Commandant Jacob Chelimo, said Ochieng suffered 90 per cent burns on his body.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The incident was reported by the minor's father, who has been identified in the police reports as John Okong'o Owuor.

Police said the mother allegedly doused his son in paraffin before setting him on fire. 

Okong'o reported the matter to police after Ochieng succumbed to the burn injuries in hospital.

"The deceased had been rushed to the hospital by neighbors who had rescued him while burning and managed to put out the fire," Chelimo stated.

Police recovered the minor’s partially burnt clothes at their home in Nyamgun village.

"A partially burnt blue shirt with white graffiti that had been worn by the victim was recovered at the scene," Chelimo stated.

The body was removed to the hospital’s mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.

Ochieng’s mother has been detained by the police at Kombewa Police Station.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kombewa Sub-County Hospital Police Commandant Jacob Chelimo Kombewa Police Station Mothers Burns Son
.

Latest Stories

Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
24 mins ago
Kenya reframes labour migration as development tool amid global commitments
National
By Juliet Omelo
32 mins ago
Power play at the UNGA as Trump's fiery return dominates divided assembly
National
By Jacinta Mutura
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
By George Mokua 2 hrs ago
How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
By Asande Felix Makori 2 hrs ago
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved