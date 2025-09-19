UDA calls off primaries in Nyamira, all systems go for Sh23 million exercise

UDA National Elections Board Chair Anthony Mwaura addresses the media on grassroots polls. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has called off the nomination exercise in Nyamira County following last-minute consensus-building between the candidates ahead of the party primaries slated for tomorrow.

National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Anthony Mwaura yesterday revealed that for the Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya, and Ekerenyo wards in Nyamira, the party will be issuing direct certificates to candidates.

Mwaura further announced that the party would be holding its primaries in Baringo County, Malava constituency and various other wards across the country.

To this end, the party is expected to spend Sh23 million to ensure a ‘free and fair’ exercise that will commence at 8am and close at 5pm. The official and final results will be read out by 9pm on the same day.

He told The Standard that UDA party election officials were already on the ground distributing materials.

“We are very ready for the exercise. Our election gadgets are already at the sub-county offices and would be moved to the polling stations. Training of returning officers and agents is ongoing,” said Mwaura.

To manage the by-elections, Mwaura revealed that 1300 presiding officers and 1300 clerks had been hired.

This comes shortly after an announcement by UDA and ODM parties that they have embarked on a joint effort to clinch majority seats in the forthcoming by-elections amid mounting competition from a united opposition front.

In a bid to win the lion’s share of the 24 elective seats in the mini-polls, the Ruto and Raila Odinga parties had announced that UDA has embarked on a consensus approach, which will see the broad-based government allies cede ground for each other in respective constituencies and wards.

Mwaura disclosed that that the two parties will be engaging in a give- and- take arrangement where each party will be ceding ground to the other with a stronger candidate or grip.

This is meant to ensure that the broad-based alliance presents the most suitable candidates to take on the opposition, whose sights are set on the by-elections as proving grounds ahead of the 2027 general polls.

But yesterday, it emerged that the arrangement could run into headwinds in places like Magarini, where ODM is keen on fronting former MP Harrison Kombe, while UDA has thrown its weight behind Stanley Karisa Kenga.

The UDA National Elections Board chair, however, explained that negotiations were at an advanced stage and could be concluded by Saturday.

“We are looking at a similar arrangement such as one made in Banisa between UDA and United Democratic Movement (UDM). We may have UDA candidate run on ODM or vice versa,” Mwaura said.

It has also emerged that the party has been engaged in last-ditch efforts to ensure a smooth nomination exercise ahead of the party primaries slated for tomorrow.

Logistical preparations by the President William Ruto-led party are in high gear, with the election materials having already been dispatched from Nairobi to the respective wards and counties.

To avoid logistical challenges, especially in vast areas like Baringo County, as was witnessed during the party's grassroots elections, Mwaura said he had directed that all voting materials must be in the hands of their personnel at the polling centres by Friday night, ahead of voting on Saturday.

Mwaura also announced that the party would rely on the use of armoured vehicles to transport materials in areas that could provide security challenges, such as those in Baringo Constituency.

According to the party, there are 11 contenders for the Baringo senatorial seat, including Reuben Chirchir, Sylas Kipkosgey, Daniel Kiptoo, Kimono Cherubet, Tobole Kipsah, Isaiah Kipkoros, Evans Kiprotich, Lineus Musa Kamket and Joseph Rotich.

Further, the training of returning officials and candidates’ agents will be done at their respective constituency headquarters, with the exception of Tiaty where some wards will be pooled because of the vastness of the constituency.

In Malava, David Athman, Leonard Shimaka, Rhyan Injendi Malulu and Simon Chimuche are in the race.

In Ugunja and Kasipul constituencies, where the positions were declared vacant following the appointment of Opiyo Wandayi as the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and the death of Ong’ondo Were respectively, Ruto and Raila parties are said to be hammering out an arrangement that will see ODM field candidates and UDA cede ground.

Businessman Joseph Aluru, constituency manager Moses Omondi, lawyer MJ Okumu, Sam Okoyo and Chris Budo have all expressed interest in the Ugunja seat, but ODM, which has a strong grip on the constituency, is expected to play a major role in deciding who gets the ticket.

In Kasipul, businessman Philip Aroko, Robert Riaga and Boyd Were, the late MP’s son, have declared interest in the seat.

Mwaura also divulged that in areas where there was more than one contestant, UDA will be holding party nominations beginning tomorrow. This, he said, was the case for Baringo constituency, where some of the contestants had refused to heed calls for consensus and opted for nominations.