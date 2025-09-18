×
CS Murkomen vows to end illicit alcohol, smuggling and GBV in Siaya

By Olivia Odhiambo | Sep. 18, 2025
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed to crack down on illicit alcohol, goods smuggling, and rising Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases in Siaya County. 

Speaking to the media in Siaya town ahead of the Jukwaa la Usalama forum, Murkomen said a multi-agency team will spearhead the crackdown. 

The CS said Siaya County has remained relatively peaceful, although it continues to experience a few security challenges due to its border location and economic activities. 

He also cautioned against the reemergence of youth gangs in the region, noting that some of those groups are drawn into political activities causing violence. 

He warned that political competition should not put the youths at risk of criminal activities and called on security forces to deal with the criminal agents.

"This is generally a peaceful county, a border county. We border our neighbours through the lake, and we have a lot of economic activities here. We have farming, fishing, transport and businesses which are helping to drive our economic growth as a country," he said. 

He said Chang'a is brewed in the county in huge quantities, stating the need for a collaboration between national and county government to deal with the selling of alcohol

"Our administrators on the ground must make sure that there is a serious crackdown to make this county safe," he said.

Murkomen pointed out the challenge of unregulated artisanal mining in the county and other parts of the western region.

He noted that conflicts related to mining were posing a threat to national security, the environment and the livelihoods of residents. 

The CS said there is a need to regulate the sector to protect the environment and lives of the people and at the same time ensure fair economic benefit to the people. 

"There is a role to be played by the county government, but I also think that at the intergovernmental level we need to agree on the best way to regulate the mining sector so that we can protect the environment and protect lives," he said. 

He added, "Mining is a very important economic activity in the country, but the unregulated mining still poses a great challenge in the Nyanza and western regions.

"It is important that we have this conversation with the minister of mining to see how these artisanal miners are put in cooperatives." 

The CS said they have already held Jukwaa la Usalama forums across 40 counties where they are able to hold conversations with security managers on the ground and also ensure that they deal with concerns from the members of the public.

