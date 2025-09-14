×
Abasuba Council of Elders Chairman Thomas Okang'a Asango dies

By James Omoro | Sep. 14, 2025
The Abasuba Council of Elders Chairman Thomas Okang’a Asango. (James Omoro, Standard)

A somber mood has engulfed the Abasuba community following the death of the Abasuba Council of Elders Chairman, Thomas Okang’a Asango.

Asango, who had been serving as Omugambi (Chairman of the Abasuba Council of Elders) since his election in 2014, died at his home in Magunga village, Suba South Constituency, on Sunday.

His son, Tobias Okang’a, said the elder died after a long illness.

“My father has been sick for a long time. Unfortunately, he has passed on,” Okang’a said.

His body has been moved to St. Camillus Mission Hospital in Sori Town for preservation to pave the way for burial arrangements.

Leaders in the area sent their messages of condolence.

The Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury, John Mbadi, said Asango’s demise is a great loss to the Abasuba community.

In his statement, Mbadi said Asango will be remembered for the various contributions he made to the cultural development of the Abasuba people.

“In him we have lost a patriarch, founding father of the Gwassi locations, and a repository of wisdom and community history. May God comfort his family during this trying moment. Rest in eternal peace, Omugambi,” Mbadi said.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi also mourned the departed leader as a custodian of culture and a beacon of wisdom.

He said Asango treated his position with dignity from his election in 2014 until his death.

“Mzee Okang’a defended unity and inspired generations with his wisdom. He remains a role model for many. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Omondi said.

The late Omugambi Thomas Okang’a Asango leaves behind a legacy of fairness, humility, and firm leadership. Burial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The Chairman of the Kaksingri Council of Elders, Ochieng Ounga, eulogised Asango as a strong and selfless leader who guided the community without discrimination.

“His vision for development will remain an indelible mark among elders and the Abasuba community,” Ounga said.

Before being crowned Omugambi of the Suba Community, Mzee Asango served as a teacher, rising to the rank of head teacher. He later became the chief of the then larger Gwassi region, serving for almost two decades.

