Kisumu drafts policy to boost waste management

By Sharon Owino | Sep. 10, 2025
Kisumu county government plans to decommission the Kachok dumpsite. [File, Standard]

Kisumu County Government has proposed a policy and laws to ensure a clean city, amid concerns about waste management.

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's administration has drafted Kisumu County Sustainable Waste Management (KSWM) Policy and Legislative Proposal 2025 to bid to transform the city.

The proposed laws are expected to enable the county to deal with the challenges of rapid urban growth in Kisumu.

Among the proposals is the decommissioning of the Kachok dumpsite and the establishment of six material recovery facilities across the city.

During a public participation forum convened by the County Department of Water, Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, the stakeholders were taken through the new proposed policy.

Speaking during the workshop, Environment Executive Judith Oluoch, highlighted the transformative potential of the new framework.

“This is not just about cleaning our streets. It is about shifting to a circular economy where waste becomes a valuable resource—creating jobs, driving innovation, and stimulating local enterprise," she said.

The proposed policy seeks to formalise a “waste-to-wealth” approach by unlocking investments in recycling, composting, and waste-to-energy projects.

By turning refuse into a resource, the county hopes to build a green economy that generates jobs and nurtures new industries.

The framework envisions decentralised waste management systems at the ward level, giving residents and local entrepreneurs a direct role in tackling waste.

“This policy underscores the importance of strong, transparent partnerships with the private sector in matters of climate change," Oluoch said.

With clear legal guidelines, the county aims to attract private investment in waste collection and processing.

Kisumu County Assembly Deputy Speaker Nereah Okombo affirmed the Assembly’s readiness to play its role in passing the new policy.

“This is a policy that will touch every household and every business in Kisumu. Our role is to scrutinise it thoroughly and ensure it becomes a tool for real progress, not just another document,” she said.

The event was organised in partnership with the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC), Practical Action, and Hand in Hand Eastern Africa (HiH EA). 

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
