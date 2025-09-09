×
MP breaks Usenge land impasse to pave way for Sh1 billion port project

By Isaiah Gwengi | Sep. 9, 2025

Businesses at Usenge beach. [File, Standard]

The construction of the Sh1 billion Usenge Port is expected to start in October after a section of residents who had initially opposed the relocation of a police station reached an agreement.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda broke the stalemate over the relocation of Usenge Police Station in a meeting with residents on Monday, clearing the way for the project.

Siaya County Government identified Komenya community land for the new police station, sparking protests from the residents who had earmarked it for a market.

In the meeting, Ochanda called for calm and assured residents that the police station would not be constructed on the contested land.

The MP who was accompanied by the County Executive for Lands Maurice McOrege and Usigu sub-county DCC Bertha Onyango, faulted Governor James Orengo’s administration for the forceful acquisition of community land and promised to work with the Ministry of Interior and county officials to secure an alternative site.

“We cannot afford to stall the port, but at the same time we must respect the community’s wishes,” said Ochanda, emphasizing that the port and the market are crucial for the region’s development.

Residents welcomed the MP’s intervention, saying it restored trust in the project after weeks of uncertainty.

“We’ve had tension over unlawful acquisition of our land, and we now thank our MP for intervening. This has now opened the way for the port’s construction to proceed,” said Amos Aremo, a resident.

Even as the dispute appears resolved, questions remain about how community land is managed and whether locals are fully involved in decisions on multi-million projects.

“This kind of intervention could serve as a precedent for balancing national development priorities with local ownership,” said Rodgers Ochieng, a rights activist.

The port is expected to transform Usenge into a key hub for trade, fishing and transport across Lake Victoria, attracting investment in logistics, hospitality and related sectors. 

