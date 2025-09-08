Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya with Siaya Governor James Orengo during the ground breaking ceremony on September 8, 2025. [Courtesy]

Siaya County has begun a Sh2 billion upgrade of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium and the expansion of Siaya County Referral Hospital.

At the referral hospital, the county government launched construction of a new inpatient block valued at Sh500 million, part of a Sh1.7 billion plan to turn the facility into a modern, three-wing hospital complex.

The county has allocated Sh300 million for the project this financial year.

Once completed, the hospital will have 500 beds and integrate with the already completed surgical theatre to provide specialised care.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya noted the project will make Siaya a hub for advanced healthcare in the region.

“The new facility will provide specialised care, create jobs for our young people, and deliver better healthcare for the people of Siaya. These two projects we are launching today are a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to the people of Kenya,” Tuya said.

Governor James Orengo explained that the upgrade will ease the burden of patients who often travel long distances for treatment. “Around Lake Victoria, our people have often had to travel as far as Eldoret or even cross into Uganda to seek treatment. With this upgraded facility, that burden will finally be lifted and healthcare will change here for the better,” Orengo noted.

Health Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has urged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to access services once the expansion is complete.

“Already 40 per cent of Siaya residents have registered with SHA. We encourage more to sign up so they can fully benefit from the expanded services. This project is about fairness and access, ensuring no one is left behind."

Alongside the hospital, the county launched the final phase of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium. Backed by Sh550 million pledged by President William Ruto, the stadium will expand seating from 5,500 to 20,000 and meet FIFA standards.

Tuya added that the stadium will also promote talent and boost local incomes through events.

“The upgrade will position Siaya as a regional hub for athletics, football, and rugby tournaments,” she stated.