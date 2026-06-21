Political aspirants deserve equal opportunities, elders told

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North eastern leaders during a past media briefing. [File]

Local elders in the Northeastern region have been told to embrace inclusivity in the practice of negotiated democracy by allowing all interested candidates to participate in political contests.

Speaking after the conclusion of five days capacity building of various groups convened by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), participants strongly voiced concerns over the practice of negotiated democracy, arguing that it undermines citizens' constitutional right to freely elect leaders and limits political competition.

The stakeholders called for greater civic education, inclusive political processes and adherence to democratic principles to ensure credible and peaceful elections.

The meeting was on electoral preparedness training in Garissa, bringing together religious leaders, civil society representatives, youth, women and other stakeholders

Addressing journalists Ifrah Isaak Ibrahim, the Garissa coordinator for the Registrar of Political parties said through the five days they engaged youths, women, People living with disability and concluded with faith-based organizations and civil societies.

Ifrah noted that the negotiated democracy featured prominently in the discussions how everyone including people living with disability and women should be given a chance.

“The negotiated democracy is deeply rooted within the society and the communities but I would appeal that it should be inclusive that gives everybody a chance at the table,” she said.

In the devolution era, local elders have been involved in endorsement of individuals who will go for certain political seats while prevailing upon others to step down in what has been referred to as negotiated democracy.

Sheikh Hassan Abdi of Supreme council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) called for council of elders to give chance to anybody who wants to vie for political seat noting that by limiting some people they could be preventing persons with good leadership skills.

“We understand that ours is a clan-based politics but my appeal is that as we do that lets pick people with best leadership qualities who have the interest of the people at heart,” he said.

The cleric noted that there is need for more voter education specifically at the sub-counties level adding that some people do not even know how to vote.

Sheikh Hassan hailed the office of the registrar of the political parties saying the capacity building for various actors came at the right time since 80percent of people in the region do not know the electoral processes.

Senior electoral Officer Abdi Yunis took the stakeholders through the electoral processes including pre-election, election and post-election processes.

He allayed fears of rigging romours of ballot stuffing is nearly impossible as immediately voting is over counting of the votes commences and the results at the polling station is final.

The senior election officers also raised concerns over the early campaigns by politicians that are disguised as community awareness.

The Office of the registrar of the political party is an independent office established under section 33 of the Political parties Act (PPA), 2011, it is headed by the registrar of the political parties and deputized by Assistant Registrars.