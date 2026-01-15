Two police reservists killed in suspected attack by Somalia's army

Two National Police Reservists (NPR) died on Wednesday, and two others sustained injuries in an explosion in Mandera County.

According to a police report the Mohamed Abdow, Abdirashid Ali, Abdullahi Abdi and Jillow Adan were manning the Kulun border point in the evening when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded.

The explosion happened some 100 meters on the Kenyan side of the border, killing Abdow and Ali.

Abdi and Adan were taken to the Mandera Referral Hospital where they are being treated before a transfer to Nairobi for specialised care.

A police report show that they suspected the IED was planted by the Somali National Army in a retaliatory attack.

The scene was processed and key exhibits taken for further investigations, a secondary explosive was detonated by the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

A post mortem was conducted on the bodies and they were released to the families for burial as per Islamic rites.

Kenya police declined to specify the nature of the retaliation and purpose of the incident even after a follow-up by a Standard reporter.

Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit in Mandera County are investigating the incident.