Marsabit opens 28-bed maternity wing to boost maternal, newborn care

Governor Mohamud Ali launches the new 28-bed maternity wing at Laisamis Hospital in Marsabit County. [Courtesy]

A new health initiative seeks to improve maternal care in Marsabit by offering modern facilities, specialised equipment, and round-the-clock care for mothers and newborns.

The county has opened a 28-bed maternity wing at Laisamis Hospital, complete with a surgical theatre and neonatal unit. Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali, who officiated the commissioning, called on residents to take full advantage of the upgraded services.

“No child is born in darkness and no emergency pauses for blackout,” said Ali, referencing the new generator and power system that ensures continuous electricity for life-saving interventions.

The hospital now has ultrasound equipment to detect complications early, reducing long referrals for expectant mothers.

The main theatre has handled over 40 caesarean sections this year, alongside other surgeries, while on-site staff housing ensures health workers are available around the clock.

Ali pledged to deploy more clinicians, theatre nurses, and support staff while safeguarding maintenance budgets and strengthening drug supply chains.

Deputy Governor Solomon Riwe challenged critics of the county government, pointing to completed projects awaiting commissioning as proof of progress.

He acknowledged delays in drug supplies from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) but said the county government was working to resolve the issues.

County Executive Committee Member for Health Malicha Boru said the county invested Sh 45 million in Laisamis Hospital during the last financial year and urged stakeholders to inform the public of improved services to encourage facility-based deliveries.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) called for continued investment as Laisamis Hospital moves toward Level IV status.

The Principal of Marsabit Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campus highlighted the county’s investment in training local health professionals, noting that over 300 students are enrolled and expected to serve across Marsabit.

Retired Chief Kochalle thanked the county government for steady medicine supplies and urged residents to use hospital services, warning that unused drugs sometimes expire due to low turnout.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor Riwe, County Secretary, MCAs, County Executive Committee (CEC) Members, Chief Officers, development partners including Safaricom and the M-PESA Foundation, hospital staff, and community elders.