The Standard

Enforce vetting for all ID applicants, government urged

By Abdimalik Hajir | Sep. 17, 2025

Civil societies have asked the government to enforce vetting for national identity cards and stop the differential treatment of applicants.

In a joint statement, Haki Na Sheria Initiative, Nubian Rights Forum, Namati Kenya, Haki Centre, Pastoralists Rights and Advocacy Network (PARANET) and Pastoralists Women for Health and Education (PWHE) want standardisation of legal requirements for ID applicants.

The right groups also called for an amendment or the repeal of sections of the law that purportedly provide the legal framework for vetting to prevent the recurrence of vetting.

They also want the implementation of affirmative action measures to issue identification to all Kenyans, especially those previously excluded from accessing documents due to historical vetting.

“Expanding the number of registration and identification offices and resourcing of these offices, especially in underserved areas of Kenya. The government must also enhance the number and capacity of registration staff in these centers,” read the statement.

The civil societies also called for reducing or eliminating inconsistent high fees for ID renewals and birth certificate applications and ensuring registration officials do not charge any fees.

The civil societies in marking International ID Day, said communities continue to face numerous challenges including widespread corruption, prohibitive and inconsistent application fees, and distance from registration offices or Huduma centres.

They urged the government to seize the opportunity to implement its pledge on SDG16:9 and fulfill its promise of nationality.

International Identity Day is a global observance, celebrated annually on September 16, that raises awareness about the fundamental human right to a legal identity, including birth registration.

